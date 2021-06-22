✖

Home Town Takeover may have only just concluded its first season on HGTV, but fans are already holding out hope for Season 2. Premiering on the network on May 2, the series followed home renovators Ben and Erin Napier as they left their hometown of Laurel, Mississippi on a mission to revitalize and give the town of Wetumpka, Alabama a full makeover. Having garnered much hype among viewers, will there be a Home Town Takeover Season 2?

Unfortunately for fans, right now there are no concrete plans for a second season of the popular series. Upon its announcement, Home Town Takeover was dubbed as a "special event" and a "limited series," which would seem to suggest that the spinoff series was just a one-off thing. However, given the show's massive success, it is possible, and maybe even likely, that HGTV could renew the show for Season 2 should the Napiers be up for another home town makeover takeover.

When the series premiered on HGTV on May 2, it enjoyed a record-setting debut that drew in 6.5 million viewers and a 0.93 live plus three-day rating among the 25-54 age demographic. The premiere also attracted "upscale" viewers, earning a 1.0 L+3 rating among the 25-54 group in that demographic. It was among the Top 5 cable programs that Sunday in the 25-54; women 25-54, upscale 25-45, and upscale women 25-54 demographics. It's success continued on other platforms, with the Home Town Takeover debut becoming the most-watched series on the HGTV GO app. Ending its six-episode run on June 6, the premeire season averaged an .89 live plus three-day rating among P25-54.

"Home Town Takeover was about something much bigger than ratings, which is only one measure of success," Jane Latman, president, HGTV, said following the overall season ratings release. "We also affirmed so much of what Ben and Erin Napier stand for, including the potential and resilience of small towns and a belief that committed neighbors, working together, can rebuild and improve their community."

But it wasn't just massive ratings that Home Town Takeover pulled in. The show also left a major impact on Wetumpka. Following the Season 1 finale, residents and officials reported that the town saw an increase in interest in their city, including boosted tourism. The impact the show left could also play into the decision of whether or not to renew Home Town Takeover for another season.

While fans keep their fingers crossed for a Home Town Takeover Season 2, they can relive the magic of Season 1. The six-episode first season is now available for streaming on the new Discovery+ platform.

