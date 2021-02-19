'Home Town': Erin Napier Shares Photo of Daughter Helen and Husband Ben Watching 'Brave' Amid Helen's Injury Recovery

✖

Home Town stars Erin and Ben Napier's 3-year-old daughter Helen is taking some inspiration from a Disney princess as she continues her "brave" recovery after breaking her leg. On Tuesday, Erin took to Instagram with an adorable photo of "Clan Napier" as her husband and daughter played make believe while watching the 2012 Disney movie Brave.

In the photo, little Helen, whose leg is currently decked out in a pink cast after she broke both her tibia and fibula in a playground accident, rested on the couch in a pink dress. Ben, meanwhile, rocked a makeshift kilt as they watched the film. Erin joked in the caption that Ben was giving Helen "a history lesson on the Clan Napier tartan while iced in with little broke leg watching Brave." She added that "9 yards of fabric = poor man's kilt."

The sweet glimpse at how the couple is keeping their daughter entertained as she continues her recovery drew up plenty of praise from fans for Ben's dedication, with several taking to the comments to declare that the HGTV star deserves the "Best dad award." One person wrote that "this is all sorts of awesome," another adding, "what a sweet Daddy she has!" Somebody else chimed in with, "bless you Ben for being such a great Dad." Many others, meanwhile, commended Ben for how he accessorized his kilt, commenting that his "slippers definitely complete the look." Several also sent more well wishes to Helen.

The toddler suffered a broken left leg following a late January trip to the playground, with Erin explaining that Helen "stepped wrong at the end of a slide," which resulted in "a fully broken tibia and fibula." In a later update, the Home Town star revealed that doctors had to "rebreak" Helen's leg to fix the injury, writing that "it took a procedure with general anesthesia, rebreak and resetting her leg bones with a full leg cast once we made it back home to Mississippi, but my baby girl finally felt great today."

Helen is now recovering at home and "her leg is doing great," Erin revealed in a recent update. The mom-of-one said her daughter is adjusting well to life with a cast, sharing, "she's found all sorts of ways to get around the house without walking." Amid her recovery, Helen has also received well wishes from all corners of the globe, Erin writing, "she's gotten well wishes from around the world and wanted me to tell y'all: 'Thank you for checking on me!'"