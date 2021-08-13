'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Announces New Endeavor Amid News of Spinoff Series

✖

Following the news of a Season 7 renewal for her home rehabilitation series Good Bones with mom Karen E. Laine and the announcement of a spinoff series coming in 2022, Mina Starsiak Hawk is at it again with another exciting undertaking will leave fans and green thumbs alike inspired. In a post shared to her business Two Chicks & a Hammer’s official account on Thursday, the Indianapolis-based team behind the home renovations on HGTV announced Two Chicks Lawn & Garden by Mina — a new collection of garden tools to help maintain your own HGTV aesthetic.

In the announcement alongside a carousel of images, Starsiak Hawk’s new collection of garden tools are touted as a “one-stop-shop” to help your green thumb by combining several types of garden tools. “For example, the Root Slayer Garden Shovel can be used as a shovel, root hatchet, and root saw all-in-one,” the announcement read, prompting followers to swipe through to see all three products. Though the items are now sold out on the website as of this writing, the caption also suggests fans can head to their store Two Chicks District Co. and “touch, feel, smell, anything you’d like” before taking it home with you. Starsiak Hawk’s collection includes three new items: the Root Slayer Edger, Root Slayer Shovel and Root Slayer Perennial Shovel, ranging from $40 to $55.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Two Chicks and a Hammer 🐥🐥🔨 (@twochicksandahammer)

While fans took to the comments section to congratulate the mom-of-two on her latest endeavor and express their excitement over the three exclusive items, while hoping for more, some attempted to inquire how much of a gardener she was compared to her mother Laine, who often takes the lead on Good Bones with multiple green thumb projects. However, Starsiak Hawk replied that she’s “not too shabby” when it comes to gardening, even if she can’t keep her own plants alive. “[But] that’s [because] my priorities are keeping the kids alive,” she joked. “But I can definitely bust out a nice landscape plan.”

During a conversation with Starsiak Hawk and her mom Laine this past June for PopCulture.com, the 36-year-old admitted most humbly she was looking forward to the future of Two Chicks District Co. in light of their first anniversary this past June and their expansion. “It’s super exciting that we just celebrated a year because we opened a brick and mortar in a pandemic, which sounds really dumb. [But] it’s going really well,” she said. “We’ve had, obviously, so many changes, figuring out what works, what doesn’t. We’ve done some pop-ups with other food places. We do wine tastings [in store].”

Adding how it’s just a “bunch of the cool stuff” they previously used from the show and have had sitting around in the design warehouse that they didn’t use, Starsiak Hawk prides herself on how the store in the Bates-Hendricks neighborhood has grown into a flourishing community hub to connect with others. “It’s starting to become not just a place where people who like the show want to come, but it’s a neighborhood spot,” she said. “You can sit in there and work on your computer, have a glass of wine, have a sandwich. I’m proud of my team because they’ve worked their butts to get it up and running. My sister and sister-in-law played a huge part in that. Now, we’re just keeping the wheels spinning, getting better every day.”

To plan your visit to Two Chicks District Co., get the root slayers and lots more Two Chicks & a Hammer goodies, head to their official website. Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV. Check your local listings.