'Good Bones' Renewed for Season 7 at HGTV With Spinoff Plans Underway

More Good Bones is coming your way. HGTV, the network behind the mother-daughter home rehabilitation series, announced Wednesday that the hit series has been given a 13-episode order for a seventh season set to premiere in summer 2022. Additionally, the show will receive its first spinoff series, Good Bones: Risky Business with Mina Starsiak Hawk, set to premiere on discovery+ in summer 2022.

Good Bones' pickup comes just six episodes into Season 6 of the mother-daughter renovation series, which follows Starsiak Hawk and her mother, Karen E. Laine, as the Two Chicks & a Hammer co-founders purchase properties in need of renovation in their Indianapolis hometown and turn them into beacons of the community.

"The great thing about signing off on a mid-season pick up is that we know we’ve got a good thing, a proven performer," said Jane Latman, president at HGTV in press release shared with PopCulture.com. "Mina and Karen have captivating personal lives, but they are also incredibly talented and creative when it comes to renovation and the camera loves them. It’s no wonder they continue to attract new fans season after season."

Laine and Starsiak Hawk opened up to PopCulture about filming with their fun-loving crew earlier this month, joking that Two Chicks & a Hammer project manager Cory Miller is the "easiest to mess with" when it comes to their workplace hijinks. Laine might be Starsiak Hawk's mother, but she shared she's far from the "mama bear" of the team, leaving being the authority figure to her daughter while she embraces the lighter side of life.

"I am a toddler, and I will be the first person to engage in some shenanigans. The first,” Laine said with a laugh. "I am perfectly happy to have pranks played on me, and play pranks because that’s what makes it fun. Mina’s the one who is always the fun killer. Always. Always. I don’t understand what I did wrong. I didn’t raise her right."

While Starsiak Hawk protested that she's very much down for some goofing off, Laine chimed in, "When Mina does engage in shenanigans, I like to remind her that she’s turning into her mother, and that’s very upsetting to her. Very. Very." Her daughter teased, "I still am not knitting. Or crafting nearly as much."

Good Bones airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on HGTV and is available to stream on discovery+.