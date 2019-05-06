‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shares How to Bloom Your Home This Spring With Lowe’s

HGTV’s very own Mina Starsiak of Good Bones is known for taking audiences along a fun, bubbly home décor adventure with her mother and co-star, Karen Laine as the Hoosiers revitalize and renovate local neighborhood homes. However, with a new season in bloom, the 31-year-old real estate agent and designer is collaborating with Lowe’s in an effort to put a spring in your home’s step this season.

Ahead of the Season 4 premiere of Good Bones premiering May 14, Starsiak shared exclusively with PopCulture.com how excited she is to partner with home improvement department store, Lowe’s for easy, DIY projects that allows audiences and fans to enjoy their home and landscapes to the fullest this spring season.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just did a bunch of projects with [Lowe’s],” Starsiak said, revealing the DIY assignments ranged from building boxed planters to vibrant front porch refreshing. “I added a lot of color with flowers… my house is black and white, we finished in August, so I missed the boat on the spring planters [and] the hydrangeas we put in did not make it.”

However, Starsiak reveals it was then that Lowe’s came to the rescue in an effort to dramatically resurrect her home’s décor and feel with their long list of easy to utilize home goods and hardware.

“I worked with them, and we put in a bunch of really pretty, bright colored plants instead of just painting the front door. I know this is a silly thing to be excited about, but they have the best fake mulch I’ve ever seen in my life,” she said. “It made my front planting bed look incredible. I said that I wanted fake mulch, and I thought they brought the wrong stuff because it looks so good. Never buying another kind ever again.”

Starsiak adds how good quality landscaping is “a sign of spring” when you drive around neighborhoods, especially with the help of Lowe’s.

“In all the neighborhoods, and entry ways, it’s just like this is what you do,” Starsiak said. “You put a fresh layer down, it’s a nice, clean slate, and it just feels good.”

While Starsiak is passionate about landscaping and the beauty it can bring to your home’s curb and garden, the mother-of-one is also a firm believer in the power of painting your home as an inexpensive, budget-friendly option for spring revitalization.

“Paint your front door,” she tells PopCulture.com. “That’s a great spring project because you just want to feel fresh and refreshed. You’re spring cleaning inside, and then do something fun on your porch, like paint your shutters, paint your front door.”

Starsiak adds it’s especially best if you “have the ability to do it yourself,” considering how inexpensive a gallon of paint can be.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=200047]

“[It will] completely transform a space. Right when you walk in, your entryway, doing a fresh coat. Even if it’s the same color, just a fresh coat. I have three dogs, and a Magic Eraser can only do so much — every once in a while, you got to repaint,” she laughed.

However, one of Starsiak’s favorite projects with Lowe’s was the DIY boxed planters she got to create, which look nothing short of a piece straight out of her HGTV series.

“I had a lot of fun building a planting box,” Starsiak revealed of the inexpensive project. “We did my back patio upstairs, which had nothing on it and got some awesome, really comfy patio furniture from Lowe’s, and then built a planter out of cedar board.”

Starsiak goes on to share how she added some bright, colorful plants and hung it on the rail.

“That’s a really great project, because your brackets, depending on the kind you buy, are going to be anywhere from $10-30. [And] depending on the size of the window box you’re building, you’re gonna spend maybe $30 on boards. Then you need some screws. It’s a really cost effective project that adds a lot of wow to the space.”

She adds that while she and husband, Stephen Hawk, have furniture up on their back patio, it still didn’t add enough of an “oomph” factor because of the lack of color.

“[We] threw some color in with cute pillows from there, and then planted that planter box with these bright pink flowers, which just make you happy,” Starsiak said. “It’s seriously one of my favorites.”

The new season of Good Bones premieres Tuesday, May 14 at 9 p.m. ET.

Stay tuned to PopCulture.com for more with Mina Starsiak as we dive into what fans can expect from Good Bones‘ upcoming season, the anticipated Brady Bunch renovation and what she really thinks of mommy shamers.