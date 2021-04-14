'Good Bones' Star Mina Starsiak Hawk Announces Exciting New Project

✖

Good Bones star Mina Starsiak Hawk has a brand new project on her hands. According to Yahoo Finance, Hawk is partnering with Primo International to come out with her own brand of home products for Two Chicks Home by Mina (a play on the Two Chicks and a Hammer company that she and her mother, Karen Laine, founded). The collection will reportedly feature pieces for the living room, dining room, bedroom, and kids' rooms.

As for when this collection will be released, it has a soft launch date of April 2021 at the Vegas Market. Yahoo Finance noted that additional pieces will be launched for the High Point Furniture Market. Their goal is to have a big assortment of pieces for the Two Chicks Home by Mina collection by the fall of 2021. Multiple pieces from the Two Chicks Home by Mina collection are on display at the Las Vegas Furniture Market at the World Market Center, which is currently going on and set to wrap up on Thursday. Hawk spoke out about this new opportunity, sharing that it was the perfect next step for her brand as her fans frequently inquire about how they can incorporate some of her Good Bones-esque designs in their own homes.

"Fans often ask me where I get my furniture and how they can recreate my home designs," the HGTV personality said. "I have long desired to develop a furniture collection that is accessible, comfy and inviting for families. Being a busy mom of two kids and dogs, quality and functionality are also essential. Primo International is the perfect partner given their extensive 50 plus years of experience in the furniture and mattress industry and their capabilities in globally developing and sourcing products." John DeFalco, the EVP of Sales and Marketing for Primo International, also released a statement in which he noted how excited the brand is to partner with Hawk for this new collection.

"We are thrilled to partner with Mina who knows exactly what homeowners need and want," DeFalco said. "As a home renovator and designer rooted in real estate and home trends, Mina brings a wealth of creativity and direction for the styles, looks and solutions that we'll be creating together to deliver something spectacular."

So, if you want to incorporate some of Hawk's signature style into your own home, be on the lookout for her Two Chicks Home by Mina collection, which will be coming your way soon.