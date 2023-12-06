'Dancing With the Stars': Who Won Season 32?

Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars has officially come to an end. After weeks of intense competition, only one couple could walk away with the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy. So, who won Season 32 of Dancing With the Stars?

The competition came down to five celebrities (and their pro partners) — Ariana Madix (Pasha Pashkov), Charity Lawson (Artem Chigvintsev), Jason Mraz (Daniella Karagach), Xochitl Gomez (Val Chmerkovskiy), And Alyson Hannigan (Sasha Farber). All of the couples performed two routines during the finale, a redemption routine and a freestyle. While all of the couples nailed their routines, only one celebrity could be crowned this season's winner. In the end, hosts Alfonso Ribeiro and Julianne Hough announced that Hannigan came in fifth place, Lawson in fourth, and Madix in third. They then announced that the winner of Dancing With the Stars Season 32 is Gomez! Mraz came in second place.

Gomez's win caps off an exciting season for Dancing With the Stars, one which marked the show's return to ABC after airing exclusively on Disney+ for Season 31. The other competitors from this season included Matt Walsh (with pro partner Koko Iwasaki), Jamie Lynn Spears (Alan Bersten), Tyson Beckford (Jenna Johnson), Adrian Peterson (Britt Stewart), Mira Sorvino (Gleb Savchenko), Mauricio Umansky (Emma Slater), Lele Pons (Brandon Armstrong), Barry Williams (Peta Murgatroyd), and Harry Jowsey (Rylee Arnold).

This season, Dancing With the Stars switched things up for the finale. Instead of the traditional four couples who make it into the finale, DWTS surprised the competitors and fans alike by announcing that all of the semi-finalists would be making it to the next round. This paved the way for a thrilling finale and an even more thrilling win by Gomez. Now that the season is complete, all episodes will be available to view on both Hulu and Disney+ the day after the finale.