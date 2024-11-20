‘DWTS’ Contestants Shocked by Semifinals Elimination Twist

Dancing With the Stars is throwing another shocking twist at its celebrity competitors ahead of next week’s Season 33 finale.

With just five contestants left vying for the Mirrorball Trophy, the semifinal episode on Tuesday, Nov. 19 stunned both the dancers and the audience when it was revealed that no one would be eliminated at the end of the night. Instead, all the scores from this week will carry over into next week’s finale.

But who is in the best spot heading into the finale? Each dance team had a final ballroom-style dance and a final Latin-style dance to present to the judges in the semifinals. Here’s how they fared.

ILONA MAHER and ALAN BERSTEN (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin actress Chandler Kinney and her partner, Brandon Armstrong, were coming in hot off of two perfect scores during last week’s episode. The two first danced a salsa to “Spicy Margarita” by Jason Derulo and Michael Bublé, earning them a 29/30 from the judges.

In their second dance of the evening, Kinney and Armstrong danced the Foxtrot to Hozier’s “Too Sweet,” leaving judge Bruno Tonioli calling it “the most intensely sensual Foxtrot” he had ever seen and “one of those dances you’ll never forget.” The performance earned the duo a second 29/30 for the night.

The Bachelor‘s Joey Graziadei and his pro partner Jenna Johnson had a similarly good night in the ballroom, performing a Foxtrot to “I Won’t Dance” by Erin Boheme featuring District 78 for their first dance of the night. “That dance was a masterclass and a breath of fresh air,” judge Derek Hough gushed as the duo earned a perfect 30/30. “That was one of the best, if not the best, Foxtrot I’ve ever seen.”

In their second dance of the night, Graziadei and Johnson attempted to double their perfect score with a Paso Doble to “Come Together” by Lennon & McCartney, but a brief misstep and timing issue led to the duo earning a 28/30 instead.

JOEY GRAZIADEI and JENNA JOHNSON (Disney/Eric McCandless)

Olympic rugby player Ilona Maher and partner Alan Bersten left it all on the floor during the semifinals, bringing loads of passion into their fiery Paso Doble to Sam Smith’s “Unholy.” The judges praised Maher for her progress this season, awarding her a 28/30.

The athlete took on a Viennese Waltz to JVKE’s “golden hour” for her second dance, which she admitted was more challenging due to the graceful and fluid motions it requires. The judges were impressed, and Carrie Ann Inaba told Maher she felt “honored” to watch the performance, which scored a 29/30 in the end.

Super Bowl champion Danny Amendola scored slightly lower this week with partner Witney Carson, performing a Viennese waltz to John Mayer’s “Gravity” that earned the duo a 27/30. The pro football player ended the night with a salsa to “I Like It” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny and J Balvin that blew the judges away with its tricks and gravity-defying stunts, earning Amendola another 27/30.

CHANDLER KINNEY and BRANDON ARMSTRONG (Disney/Eric McCandless)



All the way at the bottom of the leaderboard this week was Olympian Stephen Nedoroscik with partner Rylee Arnold. Nedoroscik and Arnold tackled the gymnast’s discomfort with embracing his sexy side as they performed a cha cha to “Bailar” by Deorro featuring Elvis Crespo, which earned a 25/30 due to a few missteps on the dance floor.

The duo was able to redeem themselves during their tango to “Sweet Disposition” by The Temper Trap, earning a 28/30. “You can breathe now! Mission to Tango accomplished,” Tonioli told the two.

Dancing With the Stars‘ Season 33 finale will air Tuesday, Nov. 26, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC and Disney+.