'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Flip Over Anna Delvey's Ankle Monitor

Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is here and fans have a lot of thoughts about Anna Delvey. The series has been receiving a lot of backlash for adding the con artist to the cast, but Delvey is just trying to have fun, and that includes bedazzling her ankle monitor while on house arrest. Costume designer Daniela Gschwendtner told WWD that they were trying to do "something fun" with the monitor "so it becomes part of the costume." And that they did.

Delvey and partner, Ezra Sosa, were dressed in matching colorful outfits, with the ankle bracelet purple and sparkly and was one of the first things that fans saw during their performance, which closed out the premiere episode. The reason for the bracelet is due to immigration charges, but she was granted permission to travel to Los Angeles for the show. She even showed it off in her promo photo after the DWTS Season 33 cast was announced. Now that the season has premiered, fans are giving their own thoughts on social media, and they are pretty mixed.