'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Flip Over Anna Delvey's Ankle Monitor
Delvey is under house arrest in New York for immigration charges but was granted permission to travel to Los Angeles with her ankle monitor for 'DWTS.'
Dancing With the Stars Season 33 is here and fans have a lot of thoughts about Anna Delvey. The series has been receiving a lot of backlash for adding the con artist to the cast, but Delvey is just trying to have fun, and that includes bedazzling her ankle monitor while on house arrest. Costume designer Daniela Gschwendtner told WWD that they were trying to do "something fun" with the monitor "so it becomes part of the costume." And that they did.
Delvey and partner, Ezra Sosa, were dressed in matching colorful outfits, with the ankle bracelet purple and sparkly and was one of the first things that fans saw during their performance, which closed out the premiere episode. The reason for the bracelet is due to immigration charges, but she was granted permission to travel to Los Angeles for the show. She even showed it off in her promo photo after the DWTS Season 33 cast was announced. Now that the season has premiered, fans are giving their own thoughts on social media, and they are pretty mixed.
The Ankle Monitor Was Matching Her Outfit
Comment
by u/Hefty-Book6610 from discussion
in dancingwiththestars
One fan pointed out, "Anna Delvey has a purple bedazzled ankle monitor on Dancing with the Stars [skull emoji]." Another said, "They really bedazzled Anna Delvey ankle monitor [skull emoji x2]."
'DWTS' Fans Can't Get Over the Bedazzled Monitor
"Anna delvey wearing a purple bedazzled ankle monitor is absolutely incredible," one fan stated. Another fan shared, "Anna delvey on dancing w/ the stars [face with tears of joy emoji] with her ankle monitor [loudly crying face emoji]."
The Bedazzled Ankle Monitor Was the Real Star
Comment
by u/wweyonce from discussion
in dancingwiththestars
One fan confessed, "im so sorry but Anna Delvey bedazzled ankle monitor gave everything it needed to give." Another stated, "anna delvey on dancing with the stars with a bedazzled ankle monitor REAL TELEVISION IS SO BACK."
Dancing With an Ankle Monitor
"Watching DWTS and I see Anna Delvey's ankle monitor [face with rolling eyes emoji]. Poor Ezra," one fan expressed. "anna delvey on dancing with the stars with an ankle monitor dancing to espresso was not on my bingo card… go girl," another fan said.
'Dancing With the Stars' is a Very Unserious Show
Comment
by u/wweyonce from discussion
in dancingwiththestars
"Anna Delvey on the show is such a joke," one fan admitted. "Y'all really couldn't find someone else to cast? Ankle bracelet? Wtf I'm sorry but if she was a minority, she would not have been casted."
Some Fans Are Just Confused with the Concept
"Confused as to what #dwts is doing with anna delvey.... she's wearing a bedazzled ankle bracelet, her face is flat and so is the dancing," one fan pointed out. "What are you trying to do with her?"
Trending Now:
-
1'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Flip Over Anna Delvey's Ankle Monitor
-
2No Doubt Rocker Dies in Motorcycle Crash: Gabriel Gonzalez Was 57
-
3Every TV Show, Movie, and Original Coming to Netflix This Week (September 16)
-
4CBS Anchor Dies From Leukemia Complications: Melissa Riopka Was 48
-
5Music Legend Dies After Suffering Long-Term COVID-19 Complications: Sergio Mendes Was 83