‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Blaming Tyra Banks Over Disney+ Move From ABC

Dancing With the Stars is finished on ABC, and some fans are nodding that Tyra Banks is to blame for the move. The reality competition has been riding a wave of changes in recent years, starting with the unceremonious ousting of co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. Banks replaced them as the show underwent major production and presentation tweaks, mostly due to COVID-19. All these changes have irritated a large section of DWTS viewers, and Banks takes most of the heat. Many are crediting this just-announced move to Disney+ to Banks’ failings as a host.

After Disney+ revealed its acquisition, fans took to Twitter and Facebook to express their frustrations. Many hated the idea of paying to watch the show, which has aired on a regular broadcast channel since its inception. Lots of complaints poured in about Tyra, with some going as far as saying Banks’ placement as host ultimately led to the show losing its ABC time slot. Scroll through to see some of the heated reactions to the Disney+ news.

Videos by PopCulture.com

‘I Blame Tyra’

https://twitter.com/TyrannyBanks/status/1512843366433804292?s=20&t=fehp6tZqOqXmWB3L1i-t3g

“I blame Tyra Banks for the cancellation of Dancing with the Stars,” one viewer wrote in response to the news.

‘This Is What Tyra Did’

https://twitter.com/NikkiNuVogue/status/1512508546339987460?s=20&t=TDDuUT2z7W3DI8KBfJby1g

“This is what Tyra Banks did to you, #DWTS!” a second fan quipped. “You just lost your broadcast television privileges!”

‘Huge Mistake’

https://twitter.com/septemberluv90/status/1512569368433025026?s=20&t=NwSsjooJTtxi66oUg4q4EA

“Loved you for 16 years but not paying one penny extra to watch Tyra Banks be annoying and make the show all about her,” another jilted fan wrote. “Two seasons was enough.”

‘Way to Ruin a Great Show’

https://twitter.com/JSusko26/status/1512806817381945357?s=20&t=-qC5y0gKZuWU0S2A8Du8mA

“Probably [happened] because no one watches now with Tyra on there,” one PopCulture.com Facebook commenter wrote. “It will be gone before long. Way to ruin a great show!!”

‘No Way I’m Paying’

https://twitter.com/jrzychick/status/1512836855984705536?s=20&t=gL-2CugXHL5k9l2exag-jQ

“They should’ve never gotten rid of Tom Bergeron and brought on Tyra Banks,” another Facebook user wrote. Yet another added, “Maybe the host shake up is the reason. Love Tyra on ANTM. Not-on Dancing.”

‘Tyra Killed It!’

https://twitter.com/OzWiz1/status/1512843112066039818?s=20&t=7eG0RqXD0N12mEe1QjfZ0Q

“It might have stayed on ABC if they got rid of Tyra. Why does Disney want her?” a reader commented. Another negatively added, “Tyra Killed it !!!!!”