✖

Dancing With the Stars has a new home on Disney+ after 30 seasons airing on ABC. The hit dance competition show received a two-season pickup and will premiere exclusively on the streaming platform this fall, the streamer announced Friday. This makes DWTS the first live series to debut on Disney+, and the series will not air repeats on ABC.

"Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series," said Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution in a statement. "The show's broad appeal, as well as the overwhelming popularity of its Disney-themed competition nights, make Disney+ the perfect home for Dancing With the Stars while continuing to expand our demographic reach."

Added Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, "Dancing With the Stars has been a beloved staple on ABC for 30 seasons and brought so much joy to millions of viewers. As we're significantly expanding our unscripted slate at ABC, this is a great opportunity to introduce this show to a whole new generation of fans on Disney+. We're so grateful to our incredible partners at BBC Studios and look forward to continuing our relationship with them on this spectacular series, which will continue to be overseen by Rob Mills and the talented Walt Disney Television Alternative team."

Valerie Bruce, General Manager at BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, said in another statement, "The fact that our iconic global format Dancing With the Stars will now set the record as the first live series on Disney+ represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise. This unprecedented move, combined with our two-season pick-up, is a testament to the proven power of Dancing With the Stars and a resounding vote of confidence from our great, supportive partners at Disney, showing how much they value and believe in the brand."