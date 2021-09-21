‘Dancing With the Stars’: Tom Bergeron Confirms He Was ‘Fired’ From ABC Series

Over a year since it was announced that he would be exiting the series, Tom Bergeron is speaking out about his time on Dancing With the Stars. A week before the Season 30 premiere, Bergeron tweeted about being a guest on Bob Saget’s podcast. His tweet prompted one of his fans to ask him about his time on DWTS, and he replied by confirming that he was fired from the show.

After Bergeron tweeted about his podcast appearance, a fan questioned why he left DWTS. They wrote that they would not be watching until he returned and added, “I’m sure I’m not the only one that wants you back.” In response, Bergeron said that the decision to exit the series wasn’t up to him. He wrote that he “had to leave.” The former host added that it would be a tad “awkward” if a person sticks around at their place of work after being “fired.”

https://twitter.com/Tom_Bergeron/status/1437476988285980672?s=20

Bergeron shocked fans in July 2020 when he announced on Twitter that he was let go from the show. At the time, he wrote that he was “just informed” that DWTS would be “continuing without” him. He explained, “It’s been an incredible 15-year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I’m grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made.” The news came as a big shock to fans considering that Bergeron had been at the helm of the show since the very first episode. To add to the surprising news, it was also reported that Bergeron’s co-host, Erin Andrews, was let go.

Shortly after news broke about Bergeron and Andrews’ firings, it was reported that Tyra Banks had been hired to be the sole host of the show. She was also brought on as an executive producer. Banks released a statement about the news, explaining that she had been a fan of DWTS since the beginning and that she was excited to come on as the new host. She stated, “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances… it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.”