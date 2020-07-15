'Dancing With the Stars': Tyra Banks Replacing Tom Bergeron as Host

Tyra Banks is officially headed to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom. However, she will not compete in Season 29 of the show; she will instead replace Tom Bergeron as host. ABC announced the news late Tuesday night, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“I’ve been a fan of DWTS since its beginning,” Banks said in the statement. “The fun mixed with raw emotion, seeing celebrities push past their comfort zones, the sizzling dance performances... it’s always transported me to my days of turning it up 10 notches on the catwalk. Tom has set a powerful stage, and I’m excited to continue the legacy and put on my executive producer and hosting hats.” This is a developing story.