‘Dancing With the Stars’ Fans Fuming After Tyra Banks TMI Reveal About Suni Lee’s Sickness

Dancing With the Stars fans were thrown for a loop on Monday’s episode, as Olympian Suni Lee left the dancefloor shortly after her performance due to an illness. While host Tyra Banks noted that she did not test positive for COVID-19, she did share that she was experiencing some “tummy” issues. DWTS viewers weren’t thrilled by the fact that the host shared a personal message about Lee’s health, and they made sure to voice those very concerns all over Twitter.

Lee and her partner Sasha Farber performed an impressive Paso Doble to Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” After their routine ended, Lee left the dancefloor. Both Farber and Banks noted that the Olympian wasn’t feeling well and that the pro would remain behind to hear the judges’ critiques. Banks added that Lee was having issues with her “tummy” and stressed that she did not have COVID-19.

Fans were shocked by how the whole moment went down. Mainly, they were surprised by how Banks handled the situation.

Nope

Banks hasn’t received the most glowing reviews from DWTS viewers. But, the last straw seemed to be her comments about Lee.

Rubbing It In

The fact that Banks opened up about Lee’s illness left a bad taste in many viewers’ mouths. They called the moment “so horrible.”

Please Stop

Fans really felt for Lee this episode. They just wanted the questions over her illness to stop.

Unnecessary

This fan explained exactly why many are a bit annoyed by how the situation went down. They said that it was “unnecessary” for the host to talk about the issue.

No Reason

Banks wanted to explain to the viewers what was going on with Lee. However, fans didn’t like the way that she went about it.

Embarrassing

Many viewers were surprised that Banks said that Lee was having “tummy” issues on television. This fan wrote that “she didn’t have to spill her tea like that.”

Keep It Brief

It’s understandable that Banks would want to clarify what was going on to the viewers. But, as this viewer noted, she could have said that Lee was “ill.”