‘DWTS’: Tyra Banks Cut off Jimmie Allen’s Tribute to His Late Grandmother

Dancing With the Stars Season 30 is well underway, and two celebrity contestants were sent home Monday night in a double elimination. While it’s always sad to see a star and their pro dancer partner knocked out of the competition, this latest one was heartbreaking for another reason. Country singer Jimmie Allen and pro Emma Slater were sent home, and in the show’s final moments, Allen began to pay tribute to his late grandmother, Bettie Snead. However, host Tyra Banks cut him off in the middle of his speech.

“So people have been wondering what this scarf is,” Allen said after Banks went to him for some final thoughts. “This scarf was my grandmom’s scarf. She always wore it. So every show, I wear it.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Before Allen could say anything else about his grandmother, Banks interjected by saying “She’s here with us,” and then promoting the eliminated couples’ Good Morning America appearance and ABC’s behind-the-scenes CMA special. It came off as rude and unnecessary, sparking backlash from viewers.

It’s worth noting Banks has been criticized for her poor time management when it comes to her interludes all season, with some suggesting she cut out some filler asides instead of rushing to the end of segments. In this instance, she could not have tried to call on the night’s other eliminated couple, Valentin Chmerkovskiy and Olivia Jade Giannulli, on stage when they were apparently nowhere near the main area. And while she was surely mandated to plug the ABC shows, she could have simply realized Allen was in the midst of an emotional tribute and let it play out. Some also suggested that Banks maybe not go back to the “Best Shot” singer at all if she had not intended to let him finish his thought. Scroll through to see fans’ thoughts on the Dancing With the Stars blunder.

Slide 1

“Tyra asking Jimmie how he felt and then talking over him when he started to speak was so incredibly rude,” one fan wrote. A second person added, “It was honestly so f—ing rude of Tyra to interrupt Jimmie when he was talking about his grandma.”

Slide 2

TYRA WHY ARE YOU INTERRUPTING JIMMIE #DWTS pic.twitter.com/IFDhRakir0 — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) November 9, 2021

“Yo Tyra, maybe don’t ask about a sentimental item only to then cut them off mid-sentence,” a third person wrote. A fourth added, “the way she cut off Jimmie talking about his grandma, she wasn’t even listening to what he was saying!”

Slide 3

You know who would’ve let Jimmie talk about his grandma…. #DWTS pic.twitter.com/0giOmddt1M — Katlynn Hauber (@hauber_katlynn) November 9, 2021

“Tyra has time to talk ab an awards thing but won’t let the CONTESTANTS talk about the staff and crew and everyone they love and are thankful for? Make it make sense fr,” another irritated viewer wrote.

Slide 4

I feel bad for Val and that was so awkward when Tyra cut off jimmie who was talking about his grandma #DWTS pic.twitter.com/oYXv1cSFhT — ♡ (@tvgoldtweets) November 9, 2021

“Olivia is eliminated + Tyra straight up stand right infront of her. Then Jimmie talks about his scarf/grandma [and] Tyra is like ‘okay anyway!–‘” another irked fan wrote. “(I) have never seen this kind of unprofessionalism from a host EVER on #DWTS PLEASE get rid of Tyra & bring back Tom.”

Slide 5

https://twitter.com/MegTwain/status/1457957170243375104?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“please get rid of [Tyra Banks],” another person said. “She embarrassed Suni last week. Then Janet proclaims Tyra is embarrassing her and she replies, “It’s my job to embarrass you.” Then she asks Jimmie a question during his last moment and talk over him. Tyra IS AN EMBARRASSING! Replace her”

Slide 6

That was awful, and I hated how Tyra rudely cut off Jimmie’s story about his grandma 😡 — Angie Colburn (@AngieColburn) November 10, 2021

“Jimmie is trying to talk about his late grandma and Tyra shut him down. Damn. Lol,” yet another viewer pointed out. One more person tweeted, “She’s (Tyra) not graceful with her transitions and the show isn’t about her- but she makes sure she has her time.”