'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+

Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.

In a statement confirming the major shakeup, Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, noted that the star-studded series "has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC," Daniel adding that Disney is "excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series." Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, added, "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series." Dubbing the move "unprecedented," Valerie Bruce, General Manager at BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, noted that the decision to move Dancing With the Stars from ABC to Disney+ "represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise."

Although the news came alongside a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service, meaning Dancing With the Stars has been picked up for Seasons 31 and 32, the renewal was largely overshadowed by news of the move, which proved upsetting to many fans. Many noted that in order to watch Dancing With the Stars in the future, viewers will be required to shell out some extra cash, with a Disney+ subscription costing $79.99 subscription annually or $7.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what Dancing With the Stars fans had to say about the major move.