'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Are Livid After Stunning Move to Disney+
Dancing With the Stars' latest move isn't earning any applause from fans after it was announced that the series is set to move from ABC to Disney+ for its upcoming seasons. As news broke Friday that the hit dancing competition is set to sashay its way from its home of 30 seasons and to the streaming service, social media flooded with reactions from upset fans.
In a statement confirming the major shakeup, Kareem Daniel, chairman, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution, noted that the star-studded series "has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC," Daniel adding that Disney is "excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series." Dana Walden, Chairman of Entertainment for Walt Disney Television, added, "Dancing With the Stars has entertained fans for 16 years on ABC, and we are excited to bring this beloved show exclusively to Disney+ as the platform's first-ever live series." Dubbing the move "unprecedented," Valerie Bruce, General Manager at BBC Studios, Los Angeles Productions, noted that the decision to move Dancing With the Stars from ABC to Disney+ "represents a major growth opportunity and a bold next step forward in the evolution of the franchise."
Although the news came alongside a two-season renewal at the Disney-owned streaming service, meaning Dancing With the Stars has been picked up for Seasons 31 and 32, the renewal was largely overshadowed by news of the move, which proved upsetting to many fans. Many noted that in order to watch Dancing With the Stars in the future, viewers will be required to shell out some extra cash, with a Disney+ subscription costing $79.99 subscription annually or $7.99 per month. Keep scrolling to see what Dancing With the Stars fans had to say about the major move.
'End of an era'
This has major End of an Era vibes https://t.co/cLpzjps4LW— Kevin Fallon (@kpfallon) April 8, 2022
"Well, I won't be watching it on Disney so I hope it's still on TV," tweeted one fan. "If not, it's been nice knowing ya!"
Questions about ads
Here are my DWTS questions:
-Is there any amount of audience that will subscribe to Disney+ just for that?— Kelly Lawler (@klawls) April 8, 2022
-As @TVMoJoe, how will ad breaks work on no-ad tiers?
-Was this motivated more by bad ratings or D+ growth desire?
-What kind of celebrities are they going to get NOW?
"My first thought on [DWTS] moving to Disney+? The likelihood of Hulu being folded into D+ just got even greater," wrote another. "Second thought: it's a great hook to promote the launch of ad-supported D+, with or without Hulu integration."
Some fans say they will 'never watch again'
disney+ should’ve picked up dwts juniors and left dwts alone on abc— karoleena (@swiftlybersten) April 8, 2022
"I knew this would happen," commented one. "Will NEVER watch again!"
'Rude'
I have no strong feelings about DWTS, but moving something like this to a streaming service is bizarre and rude to my grandma, who loves this show and will never able to find it again! https://t.co/yyGuEpE7oj— Caroline Darya Framke (@carolineframke) April 8, 2022
"A big part of me feels sad, because i watched DWTS for so many years on ABC Mon Nights. It's good it's been renewed for 2 years tho," wrote one viewer. "I have Disney Plus, but what about all the people who don't have it? This will be a shock to them. For ABC to give it up for [football] $ stings."
Some can't afford a Disney+ subscription
This really stinks for many older Americans who don’t have the technical ability or the $ to stream a million services. My 82 year old mom has loved every season and this makes it impossible for her to watch. Crap move @Disney @disneyplus https://t.co/07QffN7OGW— Kim Carroll (@gogatekim) April 8, 2022
"Goodbye to all my favorites on DWTS. Can't afford to pay extra for one show," tweeted somebody else. "Retired single mom here. Bad move for viewing."
Fears this means 'DWTS' could be canceled
And it will be canceled within 2 seasons. The main demographic who watches ain’t getting no Disney+ https://t.co/GGzNhmb12q— Academy Award Winner Will Smith stan account (@CheyanneBabeey) April 8, 2022
"And it will be canceled within 2 seasons," added another viewer. "The main demographic who watches ain't getting no Disney+."
'Bold change'
Well I’m happy the pros still have jobs, but sad for me as I will not be willing or able to watch on streaming. Very unfortunate.— Debbie (@d_e_bbie) April 8, 2022
"Wow," tweeted a fan. "I don't know if this is a good thing or a bad thing for the show yet, but it's certainly a bold change."