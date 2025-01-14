Gleb Savchenko Teases He’s ‘Ready’ to Have a Baby With ‘DWTS’ Partner Brooks Nader

Gleb Savchenko seems to be looking to the future with former Dancing With the Stars partner Brooks Nader. The pro dancer, 41, hinted he’s “ready” to have a third child with the 28-year-old model in a Jan. 7 Instagram Story after the couple spent the holidays together.



Savchenko, who shares daughters Olivia, 13, and Zlata, 7, with ex-wife Elena Samodanova, shared a video on his Instagram Story with castmates Pasha Pashkov and Daniella Karagach’s 20-month-old daughter Nikita. “I think I’m ready for a 3rd one @brooksnader,” Savchenko wrote on the video, tagging his Dancing With the Stars Season 33 partner.

Savchenko and Nader didn’t shy away from their natural chemistry while competing on Season 33 back in September, packing on PDA both on the show and on social media before Nader’s elimination. Since then, they’ve kept fans talking by sharing the ups and downs of their on-again, off-again relationship on TikTok.

Back in November, things seemed casual between the duo as Savchenko and Nader weighed in on their relationship status in an interview with Page Six. “Listen, I’ll tell you this. We have a crazy chemistry and when we’re together, we just love being with each other,” the dancer said at the time. “We’re hanging out and we’re having fun. We’re living our life, we’re doing us, whatever that is, and we’re just having fun. That’s what life should be about.”

Since then, it appears that things are becoming more serious between the former dance partners. Savchenko revealed on Instagram last month that he spent the holidays with his eldest daughter and Nader, sharing photos of their outings together with the caption, “I don’t need anything else,” and an infinity symbol emoji. In some of the snaps, Nader and Savchenko confirmed their romance by packing on some serious PDA, including one shot of the two sharing a kiss.

Soon after, Nader and Savchenko stepped out for a night on the town in Los Angeles together, with the model being photographed in a totally sheer shirt paired with a pencil skirt and matching blue blazer.