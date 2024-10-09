‘DWTS’ Couple Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko Get Tattoos Together

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are keeping the romance rumors going as they showed off some serious PDA during a trip to the tattoo studio. The Dancing With the Stars partners were spotted getting inked together in a steamy session at Hollywood’s Nautilus Tattoo on Monday, Oct. 7.

Footage obtained by TMZ shows the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover model, 27, and professional dancer, 41, kissing and cuddling up as they got tattoos. In the video, Savchenko can be seen whispering in Nader’s ear as he leans down to kiss her.

Nader also teased the experience on TikTok, posting a video on Tuesday, Oct. 8, that shows her friends lip-synching to an audio that starts, “Girl don’t do it, it’s not worth it.” Nader then mimes back, “I’m not gonna do it girl. I was just thinking about it. I’m not gonna do it,” as Savchenko embraces her from behind.

The video then cuts to the pro dancer seemingly tattooing Nader’s hip, as she lip-synched, “I did it.” In the caption, Nader wrote “OOOPSSS,” tagging Savchenko and Dancing With the Stars.

Nader’s tattoo is located on her hip, while Savchenko got inked on his chest – but neither showed off a clear view of their new body art. On Tuesday, however, the model seemed to hint at the intent behind the tattoos, sharing two throwback photos on her Instagram Story of Angelina Jolie posing with the ink she got of then-husband Billy Bob Thornton’s name on her arm.

Nader and Savchenko’s chemistry has been a major talking point on Season 33 of DWTS, as the two have shared numerous PDA moments both on social media and on the ABC dance competition.

Disney/Eric McCandless

However, on Sept. 27, Nader insisted in an interview with Extra that she and Savchenko were strictly a “dance couple for now” and “not in a relationship,” quipping, “Who wouldn’t want to make out with Gleb?”

More seriously, Nader, who divorced her husband Billy Haire in May, added, “I have so many mixed feelings about it. I’m newly single, so we’re having a really nice time.” Nader kept quiet about other details of her relationship with her pro partner, but told the outlet that “everything” fans have seen between them is real. “There’s nothing fake about it. I’m not a fake girl,” she insisted.

Dancing With the Stars airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+ and streams the next day on Hulu.