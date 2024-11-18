‘DWTS’ Couple Seemingly Reunites Over Dinner Date Following Elimination and Breakup

Brooks Nader and Gleb Savchenko are keeping close following their Dancing With the Stars elimination. Weeks after seeing their hopes for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy dashed, and amid growing romance rumors, the former DWTS partners were spotted reuniting for a dinner date in West Hollywood, California Saturday night.

Images published by PEOPLE showed the Sports Illustrated model, 28, and Savenchko, 41, stepping out together for an evening at Chateau Marmont. For the outing, Nader donned a plunging black slip dress that she paired with a long cream fur coat. Meanwhile, dancing pro Savchenko wore a black top and denim shirt, completing his ensemble with black flared pants, a jacket, and black and white sneakers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Nader and Savenchko have been at the center of romance rumors ever since the start of Dancing With the Stars Season 33 on Sept. 17. Paired together for this season’s competition, Nader and Savenchko exuded chemistry that didn’t go unnoticed by viewers. During the intro package for their quickstep to Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5,” Savchenko even gave Nader a smooch and gushed about their partnership.

“Our partnership is amazing. We have a really nice time together, dancing, [just] dancing,” the model said, adding that she and Savchenko needed to get “little closer” in order to really sell the performance. “Gleb is my teacher. I’m a student. I have literally never been more excited to go back to school.”

In the weeks that followed, the pair were spotted kissing backstage, posted several flirty TikToks together, and even got matching tattoos – Nader’s on her hip and Savchenko’s on his chest – Savchenko Oct. 7.

Although the dancing pair were eliminated from DWTS on Oct. 15 following their salsa to “Mi Gente” by J Balvin and Willy Williams, which only received a 32 out of 40, Nader and donned remained close. Gushing about her former dancing partner at the Clarins Double Serum Generation 9 Launch Party on Oct. 19, Nader told PEOPLE, “he’s just such an amazing person and human all around… He really cares about people.”

However, the pair seemingly decided to hit the brakes on any possible romantic feelings. A source told PEOPLE in late October that Nader and Savenchko split just a week after their elimination. The Sports Illustrated seemingly confirmed a breakup when she posted a TikTok video with Miles Teller’s viral breakup speech from Whiplash, writing on the screen, “When he’s breaking up with me, but I never knew we were dating.”