‘DWTS’ Pro Gleb Savchenko Poses in His Underwear for ‘Playgirl’

Gleb Savchenko is stripping down to his skivvies for a sexy new Playgirl cover. The Dancing With the Stars pro, 41, embraced his inner cowboy in a series of steamy Western-themed photos for a December cover story, a preview of which was published by PEOPLE. See the photos here.

The dancer posed for photos at Harmony Sails, a home in the high desert of Morongo Valley above Palm Springs, Calif., opening up about his life and work outside of the Dancing With the Stars ballroom.

Savchenko said he’s also working as a motivational speaker, choreographer and guest host for Chippendales in Las Vegas and Atlantic City. Additionally, he’s flexing his acting muscles in the upcoming Great American Family movie Swing Into Romance alongside Season 18 DWTS celeb Danica McKellar as well as in True North.

Gleb Savchenko (getty Images)

“I’m super excited for this chapter of my life and, between rehearsals for [Dancing With the Stars] Season 33, I’ve never [looked forward] to dancing and performing more,” he told Playgirl.

Savchenko’s cover story comes after a season of Dancing With the Stars that was filled with drama surrounding his relationship with model partner Brooks Nader. The two competed together until their elimination in week five, but videos of the two kissing and getting cozy surfaced even after their time in the ballroom was up.

Brooks later revealed on TikTok that she and Savchenko were dating, but the professional dancer broke up with her via text. “He was going through something and then he said, ‘Picked up my stuff. I’m going to Joshua Tree tomorrow for a few nights. We should have a conversation but I think I’m done,’” Nader read from her texts in a Nov. 26 on a TikTok live. “‘I care about you. I think you’re an amazing person. You always have a special place in my heart. I love you.’ That was on October 23.”

(Disney/Eric McCandless)

“I never responded,” she continued. “Then, October 25, he said, ‘I miss you.’ Then, October 26, ‘I’m so sorry, I want to talk to you. I actually miss you.’ Then, of course, we had a little chit-chat.”

The two ended up rekindling things for the Season 33 finale episode, with Savchenko telling Page Six, “Listen, I’ll tell you this. We have a crazy chemistry and when we’re together, we just love being with each other.” He continued of their current story. “We’re hanging out and we’re having fun. We’re living our life, we’re doing us, whatever that is, and we’re just having fun. That’s what life should be about.”