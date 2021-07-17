Ant Anstead Teases Renee Zellweger Relationship in Adorable Instagram Interaction

✖

Ant Anstead appeared to reference his relationship with two-time Oscar-winner Renee Zellweger in an Instagram comment this week. The Wheeler Dealers host reportedly began dating Zellweger late last month, just after finalizing his divorce from Flip or Flop star Christina Haack. Meanwhile, Haack has begun dating realtor Joshua Hall.

Back on Thursday, Anstead, 42, shared a photo of himself smiling while sitting next to a dog who looks suspiciously like one of Zellweger's dogs. "Desert nights and doggies," Anstead wrote in the caption. Mark Groves, the founder of the "Breakup Recovery" course Anstead took part in last year, responded to the picture, saying he was excited to hang out with Anstead again soon. "Same here friend! When you guys next in Cali! Have someone I would love you to meet xx," Anstead replied, hinting that he is in a new relationship. However, another fan asked him if his big smile in the photo was due to a new relationship. "Nope. That's self-love," Anstead replied, adding a heart emoji.

Back in late June, reports surfaced that Anstead and Zellweger began dating after they filmed an episode of Celebrity IOU: Joyride, a new Discovery+ series. Earlier this month, the Daily Mail published photos of Anstead and Zellweger, 52, together on a romantic weekend at Anstead's home in Laguna Beach, California. A source told PEOPLE the two felt an instant connection.

"Sometimes two people just meet and click, and the timing is right," the source told the magazine. "Renée is creative...and often goes for guys who think out of the box. She's smart, thoughtful, and always looking to expand horizons and nurture those around her." The two also share a common distaste for public scrutiny, the source said. "He's a creative guy with lots of interests, and she likes to write and produce, so they have things to talk about when together," the insider added.

Anstead and Haack married in December 2018 and separated in September 2020. Their divorce was finalized this summer. They share joint legal and physical custody of their son Hudson, 21 months. Anstead also has two children with his first wife, Louise Anstead. As for Zellweger, she was briefly married to Kenny Chesney in 2005. She was in a long-term relationship with musician Doyle Bramhall II from 2012 to 2019.

Haack also began dating Hall recently. They celebrated the Flip or Flop star's 38th birthday with a romantic getaway in Mexico. "Thank you to my man for kicking off my 38th with a whimsical dream vacation," Haack wrote in a July 11 Instagram post alongside intimate photos from the trip.