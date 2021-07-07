Ant Anstead Settled Christina Haack Divorce Just Before Renee Zellweger Relationship Went Public

✖

In late June, The Blast reported that Christina Haack and Ant Anstead officially settled their divorce. Their divorce was finalized less than a year after they first announced their split. Haack and Anstead shared son Hudson, who will turn two in September. Shortly after news broke that the two have officially settled their divorce, it was reported that Anstead has moved on with actor Renee Zellweger.

The Blast obtained the court documents regarding Haack and Anstead's divorce. The Christina on the Coast star reportedly filed her divorce judgment with her estranged husband in the Orange County Courts. The pair's divorce settlement was said to be a simpler one, as they had a pre-nuptial agreement in place before they wed in December 2018. Based on the documents that the outlet obtained, Haack and Anstead will reportedly share joint custody of their young son. The publication also noted that the two reality personalities provided details such as insurance and distribution of items from their family home, which marks the end of their marriage.

Days after it was revealed that the pair's divorce was finalized, it was reported that Anstead is dating Zellweger. Anstead and Zellweger worked together on Discovery+'s Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The two reportedly hit it off while filming the series and have since begun a relationship.

Haack and Anstead announced that they were splitting in September 2020. At the time, the Flip or Flop star wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself and Anstead at the beach, "We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future." This was the second marriage for both Anstead and Haack. The Wheelers Dealers host was previously married to Louise Herbert, with whom he shares two children, Amelie and Archie. Haack was previously married to Tarek El Moussa, with whom she shares two children, Braydon and Taylor.

About a month after she announced her separation from Anstead, Haack took to Instagram to open up about the news. In her message, she noted that she didn't imagine that she would "have one divorce let alone two.” She continued, "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these ‘setbacks’ I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I’m messy, I’m real and I’m working on healing. … We are all a work in progress.”