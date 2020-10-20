Ant Anstead Enters Breakup Recovery Program Following Christina Anstead Divorce

✖

Ant Anstead has reportedly entered a breakup recovery program following the announcement of his divorce from Flip or Flop star Christina Anstead. According to ET, Anstead has joined Breakup Recovery Recipe, a five-week program that helps its clients through the difficult transition of a split. The program boasts that they help newly-single individuals be able to "grieve your relationship so you can let it go," and "regain your identity."

In a previous Instagram Stories post, Anstead spoke about his journey through the program. "I am now on day 30 of this and I have to say it's been a lifeline for me!" he wrote in the post. "If anyone out there needs this, DO IT!" In August, Christine took to Instagram to reveal that the couple was going their separate ways, following less than two years of marriage. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority. We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

According to Us Weekly, close friends of the now-former couple were "shocked" by the breakup news. "Christina and Ant have been very private about this and friends are shocked to hear the news because they seemed happy together publicly and while in front of others," a source told the outlet. In the wake of the split, In Touch Weekly has reported that Christina has been getting a lot of support from her first ex-husband, Tarek El Moussa.

A source revealed to the outlet that El Moussa "is being very supportive" of his ex-wife, as is his new fiancée. "He's there for her and so is his fiancée, Heather [Rae Young], who feels bad for Christina and completely understands Tarek supporting his ex during this time," the source said. "Tarek loves Hudson like if he was his own."

El Moussa and Young are on a path to starting a new chapter of their lives as well. The two became engaged over the summer, and intend to marry sometime in 2021. The couple spoke with ET about the plans, with El Moussa stating that the wedding will be "small, less distractions, more intimate, better conversations with the people around us. You know, we just think smaller is better." The pair are also not inviting their exes to the nuptials.

"We're planning sometime summer 2021. We have dates on hold," Young then said. El Moussa added, "Right now we're in between Cabo [San Lucas, Mexico] and California, so we don't know where it's gonna be, but it's gonna be one of those places."