Christina Haack Addresses New Relationship in Emotional Instagram Post

HGTV star Christina Haack defended her new relationship with Joshua Hall in an Instagram statement Thursday, telling fans she can "do what I want." Haack, who shot to fame on Flip Or Flop with ex-husband Tarek El Moussa, and the realtor have reportedly been dating for the past few months. Haack, 38, was previously married to British TV host Ant Anstead from December 2018 to September 2020. Anstead and Haack's divorce was finalized last month.

Haack shared a photo of herself with Hall taken from behind during a recent vacation together. "I met Josh when I wasn’t in a state of fear or fight-or-flight... I had taken time off social, hired a spiritual coach, and smoked a Bufo toad (which basically reset my brain and kicked out years of anxiety in 15 mins)," Haack wrote alongside the picture. The two met this past spring, and the "synchronicities" they shared him them "so hard and fast, they were impossible to ignore," she wrote.

"I felt immediately crazy protective over him and wanted to keep him for myself and get to know each other before the tornado (media attention) hit. We’ve had a few solid months of just us getting to know each other and I’ve loved every second of it," Haack wrote. "So-called 'fame' provides so many things but it comes with a cost. They build you up then tear you down."

The Christina on the Coast star recalled feeling afraid for Hall when they were at an airport and paparazzi showed up, as she understands how much stress that can bring to a family as a public figure for a decade. "They go after everyone you and your family follow on social media and everyone who is in your inner and outside circle looking for dirt and drama," Haack wrote of the media. "That’s partly why there is so many failed celeb relationships, they turn new relationships into a circus."

Haack doesn't plan to change her life to make social media trolls happy, she wrote. "I may be a bit crazy and I'm definitely not perfect but I will never live my life based on other people's judgments or opinions," she noted. "We pride ourselves on never judging others and always wanting others to be happy and we wish others would have the same respect." Hall also doesn't have social media pages, she noted and thanked him for planning their recent romantic getaway. "So yes 'another relationship' and guess what. I’m 38 - I’ll do what I want," Haack concluded.

Hall works for a realty firm in Austin, Texas, and is a former police officer. He "briefly met" Haack for the first time during a real estate conference a few years ago, a source told Us Weekly. At that time, Haack was still with Anstead. Haack and Hall "reconnected this spring in Tennessee," the insider said. The two were seen holding hands at LAX on their way to Mexico.

Haack was previously married to El Moussa from 2009 to 2018. The two continue working together professionally, recently filming another season of Flip or Flop that debuted on HGTV in April. El Moussa and Hack are parents to daughter Taylor, 10, and son Brayden, 5. She and Anstead are also parents to Hudson, who was born in September 2019.