Renee Zellweger Reportedly Dating Ant Anstead Following His Divorce From Christina Haack

Renee Zellweger is reportedly connected to Ant Anstead, reportedly dating each other only days after Anstead finalized his divorce. Anstead was married to HGTV star Christina Haack, star of Flip or Flop.

Zellweger and Anstead have recently worked together on Discovery+'s Celebrity IOU: Joyride, seemingly finding a spark shortly after, according to reports. The news follows Monday's reveal that Anstead and Haack had finalized their divorce.

The pair reportedly began hanging out after filming an episode of Discovery’s new show “Celebrity IOU: Joyride.”https://t.co/zyTSTETABw — NBC New York (@NBCNewYork) June 24, 2021

The couple initially split back in September, with Haack sharing the news through a statement. "Ant and I have made the difficult decision to separate. We are grateful for each other and as always, our children will remain our priority," Haack shared at the time. "We appreciate your support and ask for privacy for us and our family as we navigate the future."

Zellweger has had a bumpy romantic road herself, marrying country superstar Kenny Chesney in 2005, dating Jim Carrey from 1999 until 2000, and having flings with Jack White, Bradley Cooper and Doyle Bramhall II in 2019.

Both Haack and Anstead went through the ringer with their divorce and the end of their marriage. For Haack, she was taken off guard that she would end up with one divorce, let alone two. "I never thought I would have 2 baby daddies – but sometimes life throws us curve balls. Instead of getting stuck in these 'setbacks' I choose to look at these challenges as opportunities to grow. So while some may judge me and throw around rumors about me, most of you support me. And that says a lot about this world and where we are headed. I'm messy, I'm real and I'm working on healing. … We are all a work in progress," Haack wrote a month after the separation.

For Anstead, the divorce was a sudden decision and is reflected in the way he left the home he shared with Haack after the decision. "When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there," Anstead said. "I've realized in the last nine months, this sounds ridiculous, but actually the only thing I owned was a couple of wine glasses, plus a cup and a kettle."

Haack is taking her post divorce life slow, taking a chance to breathe before moving on. Anstead has taken the opposite path, potentially finding a new love and doing his best to move on from the marriage.