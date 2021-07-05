Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead Spotted Together for First Time Since Dating News

✖

Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead have been spotted together for the first time since news broke last week that the Wheeler Dealers star and Oscar-winner are dating. In photos obtained by the Daily Mail, Zellweger, 52, and Anstead, 42, look to be having a romantic weekend together at Anstead's home in Laguna Beach, California. Zellweger looks casual with a long-sleeve tee and messy ponytail while Anstead looks equally casual in a black T-shirt and sweats.

Zellweger and Anstead were revealed to be dating late last month after meeting on the set of Anstead's upcoming discovery+ series, Celebrity IOU: Joyride. The news came just days after Anstead officially finalized his divorce from Flip or Flop's Christina Haack, from whom he announced his split in September after less than two years of marriage. After tying the knot in December 2019, Haack and Anstead welcomed son Hudson, now 1, who currently is living with his dad in the Laguna Beach home. The British TV host is also father to daughter Amelie 17, and son Archie, 14, from a previous marriage.

"When my divorce went through, I packed up my clothes and moved. I walked away completely and left everything there," Anstead told PEOPLE last month of abruptly leaving the home he shared with Haack, living in an apartment for close to a year before finding a permanent home for himself and his son. "I've realized in the last nine months, this sounds ridiculous, but actually the only thing I owned was a couple of wine glasses, plus a cup and a kettle," he admitted of how little he brought with him from the home he shared with Haack while he was starting over.

Despite having to furnish his home from scratch, Anstead called the moving process "amazing" overall. "I'm in this kind of real space where I don't have any stuff. So everything is new. I'm not carrying anything over," he explained. Looking for his own home has been a long journey, and Anstead said he started his search just about three months following his split from Haack "because I felt displaced, I felt homeless." The process may have been intensive following a breakup, but Anstead said it helped him come to a new realization about his life. "I've realized how little I need, and what's important. I don't need anything but Hudson and my health," he shared. "All of a sudden, I just had this overwhelming sense of gratitude."