Anna Duggar Posts Rare Selfie After Josh Duggar's Prison Transfer

Anna Duggar, the wife of convicted disgraced reality star Josh Duggar, resurfaced on Instagram Sunday to wish her sister a happy birthday. Anna has been mostly absent from social media since her husband was convicted on federal child pornography charges in December 2021. Duggar was sentenced to over 12 years in prison, and he was recently transferred to the federal facility where he will serve his sentence.

Anna's post was a simple selfie with her sister, Priscilla Waller. The former Counting On star wore a white dress, while her sister wore a red blouse. "Happy birthday, Priscilla!" Anna, 34, captioned the post. She added the tune of "Happy Birthday to You" to the post.

Anna still has not shared a traditional Instagram post since Feb. 3, when she asked her followers to read the failed motion for Duggar's acquittal, linked in her Instagram bio. She has occasionally posted on her Instagram Story, where messages and photos expire within 24 hours. In June, she marked her 34th birthday by sharing a post that hinted she may have visited Duggar, although the prison he was held at then did not allow visitors.

"Officially 34. [14 years] since I said, 'YES!' Road-tripping to visit my bestie," Anna wrote in June. "'Even If' by MercyMe on repeat. 'Jesus, I will cling to You, come what may.' You've been faithful. You've been good."

U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar in April 2021 and charged him with receiving and possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors accused him of obtaining the images in May 2019. The grand jury indictment alleged that the former TLC star "knowingly" obtained images showing children under 12 being sexually abused. Duggar pleaded not guilty, and his trial started in November 2021.

After Duggar was convicted, the sentencing hearing was repeatedly delayed until late May. He was sentenced to 151 months in prison, and 20 years of supervised release. He cannot have any visits with his and Anna's seven children without supervision, will need to report to a probation officer, attend sex offense treatment programs, and can't use marijuana. Anna and Duggar are parents to Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2. Their seventh child, Madyson, was born just weeks before Duggar's trial began.

On June 28, Duggar was transferred to the Federal Correctional Institute in Seagoville, Texas, near Dallas, reports Us Weekly. The low-security facility is about a five-and-a-half-hour drive from Duggar's hometown in Arkansas. After the sentencing, Duggar's attorney, Travis Story, told InTouch Weekly that his team plans to appeal Duggar's conviction.