Josh Duggar's Sentencing Divides Family as Mom Michelle Urges Leniency, Others Want Max

Josh Duggar's mother, Michelle Duggar, is asking a federal judge for leniency in sentencing his sentencing. The famous family appeared on the TLC reality series 19 Kids & Counting for several seasons. Josh was convicted on child pornography charges in December. He was arrested in April 2021 for receiving and possessing child pornography. Now, Josh faces up to 20 years of imprisonment and up to $250,000 in fines for the crime. His sentencing is May 25. Josh's attorneys are requesting that he only be sentenced to five years.

People Magazine reports that in a letter written to Judge Timothy L. Brooks of the Western District of Arkansas Federal Court, Michelle laid out a handful of reasons why she feels her son should be given a light sentence. The 55-year-old devoted mother notes that she hopes "a fair and just sentence is determined." Despite the crimes he's been found guilty of, Michelle says Josh's character has always been one of an upstanding citizen. In fact, she says his mission has been to assist others. "Joshua has a tender heart and he is compassionate toward others," she wrote. "If someone is having a difficult time, he is one of the first to encourage or try to help them in a tangible way. He and his wife and children have helped many others by doing cleaning and repair projects and lending a helping hand."

In addition to her praising his financial skills, charitable contributions, and his life as a loving husband and father, she describes Josh as an "organized and diligent individual" who "has set a good example of applying himself eagerly to his work and in many other responsibilities that he carries as a husband and father."

She notes a handful of family activities Josh participates in, hinting that his absence would be a dagger to his wife and children's daily life and routine. But while Michelle is hoping for the best, other family members aren't as forgiving.

Amy King, Josh's cousin, says she wants Josh to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out. Please do not send me the graphic/sick details of Josh Duggar's case," she wrote in an Instagram Story, per Radar Online.

She continued, adding: "Honestly I have to protect my mind and my heart from hearing/reading such disgusting material. As for the public who may want to know the ins and outs of the case, King wants her followers to be "careful" of wanting to uncover the "graphic details" of his case, adding, "You'll just never be the same."

More than anything, she asks for well wishes for her family. "I will continue to shine a light in the most darkest areas," she wrote. "Please just pray that Josh Duggar will be given the ultimate sentence. 20 plus years."