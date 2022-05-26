Josh Duggar's Cousin Amy Duggar Slams His 12-Year Prison Sentence

✖

Josh Duggar's cousin, Amy Duggar King, doesn't believe his 12-year prison sentence was an appropriate punishment for the 19 Kids and Counting alum after he was convicted of possessing and receiving child sexual abuse materials in December 2021. After Duggar, 34, was sentenced to 151 months in prison, King told Celebuzz that it "isn't enough," but that she hopes "every single second he's there feels like an eternity."

Later, on Instagram, King said she at least could "breathe" knowing that Duggar, who shares seven kids with wife Anna, would be in prison for more than a decade. "I know him getting the maximum sentence wasn't going to be the easiest to prove since it's his first offense in the judge's eyes, which I hate," she said in an emotional video. "But at the same time, he cannot have his computer. He cannot hurt, exploit other children and, when he sees his kids, he has to be supervised."

Duggar was also fined $10,000 in addition to prison time and will be on 20-year supervised release after completing his sentence. The TLC alum will be required to participate in a sex offender treatment program, prohibited from unsupervised contact with minors, and prohibited from using a computer or any device with internet without approval as well as marijuana.

King shared in the video just how difficult Duggar's arrest and subsequent trial has been for his family, pointing out spots on her face as evidence of the toll this situation has taken on her. "This is raw. This is real. This is hurtful and stressful and my face just proves it," she continued. "I don't think my face has ever looked like this in its life but it's because it's so severe and it's just so heartbreaking." Duggar continued to thank her followers for their support during this tough time, adding, "Hopefully, tonight I can sleep for the first time ever and just be rest assured that another monster will be put behind bars. Makes my heart feel just a little lighter."

King has been vocal throughout Duggar's legal battle, penning an open letter to his wife Anna earlier this month. "If no one else in your life is saying it, I need you to understand that there is no shame in divorcing Josh," she wrote on Instagram. "Someday your kids will be old enough to understand what kind of guy their father really is. You can't protect them from the truth for forever!"