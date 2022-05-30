Jill Duggar and Husband Derick Dillard Call Brother Josh's Prison Sentence 'God's Vengeance'

✖

Another member of the Duggar family has spoken out about Josh Duggar's 151-month prison sentence. Jill (Duggar) Dillard and her husband, Derick Dillard, called her brother's sentence an example of God's vengeance being carried out. Josh was convicted on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography in December 2021 and was finally sentenced on May 25.

In a May 26 statement on their blog, the Dillards said the day of the sentencing was "another one of those hard days" that have been common for the family since Josh's arrest in April 2021. "We are neither rejoicing nor disappointed by the sentence, but we are thankful it's finally over," the couple wrote. "The Bible clearly states that God effects justice and vengeance through the governing authorities."

The Dillards acknowledged that some thought Josh's sentence was too light and some thought it was too much, but God "carried out his vengeance today" for Josh's "unspeakable criminal activity." They noted that this is the first time Josh has faced real accountability for his actions.

"It is unfortunate, but it seems that it may take spending over a decade in federal prison, and still more on probation, for Josh to have any potential for rehabilitation to the point he can safely live in society again," the couple wrote. "Hopefully, Josh can actually begin to get treatment and begin to work toward a lifestyle where he is less likely to re-offend."

The couple hopes the "notoriety" Josh's case attracted will contribute "to the deterrence of potential offenders and will help protect children by decreasing the demand" for child sexual abuse material. In the end, the couple said they will "continue to love Josh and his family and will be there for them however we can."

The Dillards are not the first members of the Duggar family to speak out on Josh's sentence. Josh and Jill's brother Jason "Jase" Duggar published an Instagram Story statement on May 26, saying he believed the judge "was fair in his ruling giving Josh a sentence that would be considered below the median for the crimes he has committed." He also believed Josh's actions "do not reflect that of a Christian believer and have doubtlessly defamed my Lord and Savior's name."

However, he ended his statement in a way similar to the Dillards. "With that said, I will never stop loving my brother, regardless of what he does, just as my savior has forgiven me so I have forgiven my brother of his wrongdoing," Jason wrote. "My prayer is that God will use this circumstance to truly humble him and bring about a true change in his life!"

After Josh completes over 12 years in prison, he will be on supervised release for 20 years, according to court documents. He will also have to report to a probation office, attend sex offense treatment programs, and refrain from using marijuana. Josh will also not be allowed to have unsupervised visits with the seven children he shares with his wife, Anna Duggar.

The Duggars were the subject of TLC's Counting On, which was canceled in June 2021 after Josh's arrest. The series was a follow-up to 19 Kids and Counting. That series was canceled when reports that Josh molested five girls, including some of his sisters, as a teenager surfaced.