Josh Duggar Receives Post-Prison Ban Against 'Counting On' Family After Sentencing

Josh Duggar cannot have unsupervised visits with his seven children, even after he leaves prison, following his conviction on child pornography charges, according to court orders. Duggar, 34, was sentenced to 151 months, or over 12 years, in prison and 20 years of supervised release afterward. He will also have to report to a probation office, attend a sex offense treatment program, and cannot use or possess marijuana.

"The Defendant shall have no unsupervised contact with minors," court documents read, reports Us Weekly. "If there is a concern about the potential for inadvertent contact with a minor at a particular place, function, or event, then the Defendant shall get approval from the U.S. Probation Office before attending any such place, function, or event." Duggar was also not allowed to have unsupervised visits with his children after he was released on bond in May 2021.

U.S. Marshals arrested Duggar in April 2021 on federal charges of receiving and possessing child pornography. Federal prosecutors alleged Duggar obtained the images in May 2019 and Duggar's used car dealership was searched by U.S. Homeland Security in November 2019. The grand jury indictment alleged Duggar "knowingly" obtained images of children under 12 years old being sexually abused and exploited. After Duggar was arrested, he pleaded not guilty. His trial finally began in November 2021, ending with a jury finding him guilty. Duggar's sentencing was repeatedly postponed until Wednesday.

Duggar and his wife, Anna Duggar, are parents to seven children. Their seventh, Madyson, was born in early November, weeks before the trial began. The two are also parents to Mackynzie, 12, Michael, 10, Marcus, 8, Meredith, 6, Mason, 4, and Maryella, 2. Anna has not publicly commented on her husband's case since Feb. 3, when she included a link to Duggar's failed motion for acquittal or a new trial. Anna attended the sentencing hearing but showed no reaction when the judge read his decision, reports The Sun.

"We're grateful the judge dismissed Count 2 and rejected the Government's request for a 240-month sentence," Duggar's attorney, Travis Story, told InTouch Weekly after the sentencing hearing. "We look forward to continuing the fight on appeal."

In the aftermath of Duggar's arrest last year, TLC canceled Counting On, seven years after it canceled 19 Kids and Counting because reports that Duggar molested five girls as a teenager surfaced in 2015. "TLC will not be producing additional seasons of Counting On," the network said in June 2021. "TLC feels it is important to give the Duggar family the opportunity to address their situation privately."