Josh Duggar Sentencing: Prosecutors Rip Anna and Michelle Duggar Over Support Letters

Josh Duggar may be disgraced in the eyes of the public after being found guilty of charges related to child pornography, but his wife Anna, and his mother Michelle, are standing beside him. The former 19 Kids & Counting star is currently awaiting sentencing for his crimes. As he waits, his mother submitted a letter of support asking the judge for leniency in his sentencing. In the letter, she detailed her son's dedication to his wife and children, his financial literacy and savings skills, and what he intends to do if he doesn't have to serve much time. His legal team is requesting he only serve about 5 years. He'll be sentenced on May 25. But the prosecutors in the case didn't have nice words for Anna and Michelle.

The Sun reports that prosecutors went ham on the mother/daughter-in-law pair for their support of Josh. According to court documentation, part of the prosecution's own letter to the judge in opposition of his family support reads: "He claims that the writers are 'extremely supportive while fully aware of his conviction[s],' and that this 'will enable him to make the most of the rest of his life and to work hard to ensure that his children's lives are impacted as little as is possible' by his trafficking in CSAM," it notes in part.

The letter from the prosecution continues: "These claims only underscore the appropriateness of the Government's sentencing recommendation. Indeed, his supportive family and public-facing and privileged lifestyle make his pattern of criminal conduct all the more baffling. Despite achieving some level of fame through reality television as an adult, he is better known at this point for his behavior outside his family's show, including his sexual improprieties and criminal sexual conduct. More importantly, none of these letters meaningfully grapple with his crimes or his sexual proclivities toward prepubescent girls."

In Anna's letter in support of her husband, she describes him as a devoted family man. The couple have been married for 13 years and share seven children. Josh faces upwards of 20 years in prison.

But the prosecution finds the letters of support horrible, especially after what they say was discovered and presented during trial.

It's been reported that one file name found on his desktop computer was a video of a "3-month-old being sexually abused." Another folder contained 65 thumbnail files of an underage girl. All evidence was shown to the jury during the trial.