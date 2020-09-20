'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Shares Photo of Ex Raiven Bringing Son to Visit for First Time

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown had some good news to share with fans on Instagram Friday. This weekend, he will be meeting his son River for the first time after smoothing out his relationship with River's mother, Raiven Adams. River was born in March, but Adams and Brown broke up before their son's birth. Their relationship deteriorated quickly, with Brown accusing Adams of lying about him in the media and Adams complaining that Brown shared "inappropriate" photos of River.

Brown published an adorable photo of River, with Adams holding him. "Hey everybody I have some awesome news," Brown wrote in the caption. "Raiven is bringing little River up for a visit! It’ll be the first time I’ve gotten to see him in person, but we have been talking a lot over the phone! It’s gonna be so cool to be able to hold him!" Adams lives in Alaska, so she had to travel down to the Brown family's homestead in Washington.

The new post appears to show that Adams and Brown might be on better terms. The two, who were engaged at one point, split before River was born and have made shocking allegations against each other in public. In February, Adams accused Brown of being abusive and using drugs during their relationship, claims Brown denied. The two also had a custody dispute, which continued until June, when Brown revealed he was legally declared River's father taking a DNA test. "It is awesome news it was never any doubt but in order for me to get equal rights as a parent that is one thing I had to prove that I am actually River's dad," Brown told fans at the time.

Brown also accused Adams of telling an "abusive" lie to the media. "I will no longer stand by and say nothing," he wrote at the time, reports The Blast. "Soon I will be making a post about the truth of what happened between us! Since Raiven has not [stopped] lying about me, people deserve to know the truth!"

In August, Adams told InTouch Weekly Brown was not "involved" in River's life, although he is "always" welcome to see him. "He is acting like he can’t see him, which is very strange... I’ve even offered to bring our son to him," Adams claimed. She believed Brown did not understand "what being a parent is yet" and hoped Brown would get to meet his son. "Custody should always be about healthy and safe ways to have the best relationship with both parents," she said.

Adams and Brown's brief relationship was covered in Alaskan Bush People Season 11. The show's 12th season kicked off on Aug. 23 and new episodes air Sundays at 8 p.m. ET on Discovery Channel. The family's homestead was damaged by the wildfires in Washington, but the family is safe, they said in August.