'Alaskan Bush People' Star Raiven Adams Claims Bear Is Not 'Involved' With Son River

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown may legally be declared the father of his first child with Raiven Adams despite rumors he had filed to legally distance himself, but he reportedly has little involvement in his son's life. As accusations of abuse and drug use continue to fly between the former couple, Adams opened up about her son’s relationship with Brown, which she said at this point is nonexistent.

After Brown announced earlier this month that five months after River was born he "couldn't be more excited" to finally meet him Adams told In Touch Weekly that the Discovery Channel star has made no effort to do so. According to Adams, Brown "doesn't call or try to be involved" in their son's life. Although "he has always been welcome to see him," Adams claimed that Brown "is acting like he can’t see him, which is very strange… I've even offered to bring our son to him."

The had announced in September 2019, just days after announcing they had split, that they were expecting their first child together. Although they eventually got back together, they split a second time, their relationship quickly becoming shrouded in drama. In the months leading up to River's birth, Brown was accused of cocaine abuse and of exhibiting "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, including threatening Adams with a gun, accusations he has denied. Adams gave birth to River on March 9, 2020. Brown was not present at the birth, and has reportedly has not yet met his son, with Adams expressing fear and frustration that her ex is "using [River] for views."

"He continues to lie to the public and lead people to believe I've prevented him from meeting [our son]," she told the outlet of a restraining order she filed against him. "All I did was try and keep my son safe and come to an agreement that was best for him."

Adams said that she believed Brown is publicly retaliating by "bashing her online and slandering her name" because she sought legal help. Despite that, Adams said she wants Brown to be involved in their son’s love, as she "just wants her son happy."

"[River] will only have one mom and one dad, and I pray that things work themselves out. Slandering someone online for public gain is not in the interest of our child's well being, and it's sad," she said. "No one can believe that I genuinely just want my child to be happy… I'm blessed to be a mom and I'm just trying my hardest to be a good one… All that needs to be done is doing what's best for our child and trying to coparent [is] in his best interest."

Adams expressed hope that Brown finally meeting River "will change his view and help him focus on our son." She said "custody should always be about healthy and safe ways to have the best relationship with both parents."