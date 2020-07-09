'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Blasted by Ex for Posting 'Inappropriate' Photos of Their Son

✖

Alaskan Bush People star Bear Brown has come under fire for posting some photos deemed "inappropriate" by his ex-wife, Raiven Adams. The remarks, delivered on social media, mark the latest chapter in their contentious relationship following their divorce.

Brown had posted a picture of his son, River, on social media on Saturday, gushing over how adorable he was. However, Raiven took to Instagram on Sunday to announce that she won't be posting any pics herself, as noticed by The Sun. "Unfortunately, due to recent events, I won't be posting photos of my son," she wrote in an Instagram story, directly referencing her ex's posts. "His privacy is more important, and the way they are being used by everyone else is not appropriate."

Saturday, Brown wrote that he'd "resist posting too many pictures of this little bundle of joy! But check out how peaceful he looks resting in his little bread roll bed!" However, he has yet to meet his son, given that he lives in Washington while he lives in Alaska with Raiven.

On his birthday in June, Brown posted to Instagram about "changes" in his life with some photos of him relaxing in Washington. "Today is my 33rd birthday, I was born on a rainy day in Alaska and when I was a kid I could never have guessed in my wildest dreams, where I'd be today and how much my life would change, for the better and worse." Along the way, Brown wrote that he "left the world I knew," and "battled cancer" with his mother Ami Brown and seizures with his dad, Billy Brown. The reality star continued, writing that he's "made some good friends" and "lost some good friends," fallen in love and seen his "Wolfpack" grow with the birth of River. "A lot has happened these past few years! Both with myself and the world, thank you everybody, for all your support! God bless!"

That same month, court documents noted that the state of Alaska found "clear and convincing evidence" that Brown is River's biological father, which hasn't helped his divorce from Adams, either. The two initially split after Adams accused Brown of "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, claiming that he threatened her with a gun and that "gun laws don't apply" to him, which ending with a restraining order, though it has since been dropped.