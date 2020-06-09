'Alaskan Bush People': Bear Brown Legally Declared Father of Ex Raiven Adams' Child

✖

After months of confusion, Alaskan Bush People's star Bear Brown confirmed that he is officially the father to son River. According to The Sun, he made the announcement via Instagram in a clip stating, "Hey everybody, I've got some awesome news to share with you all. It is one hundred per cent official, River is my son, I got the results in today," he stated. "It is awesome news it was never any doubt but in order for me to get equal rights as a parent that is one thing I had to prove that I am actually River's dad."

It was also stated in court documents, according to the publication, that the state of Alaska found "clear and convincing evidence that Solomon Isaiah Brown (Bear) is the biological father of the minor child." While he may be the father, his break up and custody battle with ex-girlfriend Raiven Adams hasn't been a walk in the park. The two have had a pretty rough relationship and split after Adams accused Brown of "erratic" and "abusive" behavior, claiming that he threatened her with a gun and that "gun laws don't apply" to him, ending in a restraining order. However, the restraining order has since been dropped.

Due to their rocky relationship, they're having issues over the custody of their 13-week-old child. Adam's is demanding sole custody of their son, however Brown has filed for joint custody. Adam's court filing read, "It is in the best interests of the minor child that defendant Raiven Adams have sole legal custody of the minor child." It also stated that for River's best interest, the mom have "primary physical custody of the minor child," with Brown having "restricted visitation."

Since giving birth on March 9, 2020, Adams has been raising River on her own. Fans got to see their relationship play out on the Discovery series after Adams was hired to be the photographer at Brown's brother, Gabe Brown's, wedding. Following their initial introduction, Brown was infatuated with Adams and invited her back to the farm. This prompted Brown to tidy up his place — as each family member has grown out of their group housing way of living so that each child can have their own space as they start their own families. In the process, he added a window to his place, while also trying to clean up a few other things around his living space. Fans also got to witness him giving her a promise ring in hopes of marriage one day. Unfortunately, things went south for the former couple just months later.