'Alaskan Bush People' Homestead Affected by Wildfires, Family Reveals Their Status

Fans are thrilled that Alaskan Bush People is back on air after their Season 12 premiere hit TVs everywhere on Sunday, however, the family has endured some scary times as of recent. On Aug. 18, massive wildfires spread throughout Palmer Mountain in Washington, the land that the Brown family homes are on, forcing each member to evacuate. Thankfully, they made it out safely and shared a video with their viewers to let them know they're okay.

Just ahead of the season premiere, the ABP Instagram account shared a video of the family as each one of the Brown siblings, and wolfpack additions, noted they're okay but are encouraging people to help if they can. In addition, they also highlighted all first responders who have helped save wildlife and reduce the spread as much as possible. "On August 18, a wildfire broke out near the Brown family's land. The family is safe, but the fire is still raging," the caption noted on the video. "To learn how you can help those fighting wildfire devastation, visit the American Red Cross at redcross.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS."

The wolfpack is ready for an all new season and the first episode stunned viewers from the bat. Followers will know that Bear Brown proposed to his former fiancé Raiven Adams last season, and while their quick whirlwind relationship was blissful at the time, things took a quick turn during the first episode of the new season.

The show kicked off with Bear's story of planning his wedding as he mentioned how genuinely excited he was. However, his family was hesitant of his decision to propose so soon after the two had only been dating for such a short amount of time. As each member voiced their concern to the public in confessional style interviews, they all rallied behind Bear in hopes their instincts were wrong and that the former pair would work out.

When one of Bear's sisters, Birdie, spoke to Adams to try and get a feel for where his fiancé was mentally, she could tell that Adam's was nervous and maybe had cold feet. She was right, because not long after Bear went missing as Birdie pushed the camera crew aside to speak with her family privately as they tried to figure out what happened. Although their discussions took place off camera, it was noted in the episode that the wedding had been called off.