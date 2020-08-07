'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Files for Divorce From Anfisa Arkhipchenko

✖

Another 90 Day Fiance marriage is coming to an end. Jorge Nava has finally filed for divorce from Anfisa Arkhipchenko, just days after the couple's third wedding anniversary. Nava already moved on from his marriage to Arkhipchenko, sharing a photo with a mystery woman taken during a trip to Devil's Bridge in Sedona, Arizona in June.

Nava filed for divorce this week in Arizona, reports TMZ. He listed Nov. 19 as the date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for breaking up with Arkhipchenko. The two did not have any children together and Nava noted they did not share any property or hold any debts together, according to TMZ. The two were first featured on 90 Day Fiance Season 4 and married on Aug. 1, 2017. They also appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, but left the franchise for good in October 2018. Nava is from the U.S., while Arkhipchenko is from Russia.

In February 2018, Nava was arrested in Arizona and charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and intent to transport and/or sell marijuana. Police said he was found with almost 300 pounds of "high-grade" marijuana in his trunk. Nava later took a plea deal and was sentenced to two and a half years in prison in September 2018. While behind bars, Nava lost 128 pounds.

In April, just before Nava was released, he told TMZ the two have broken up. Arkhipchenko also shared a since-deleted photo on Instagram with a new man, later identified as Leo Assaf, a former Los Angeles gentleman's club manager. After his release, Nava went Instagram Official with a new woman, who has appeared in several of his latest Instagram posts.

Nava returned to the 90 Day Fiance fold briefly in April to catch fans up with his life on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined. He revealed that he had not spoken to Arkhipchenko since the day before he was checked into prison. "The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it," Nava explained. Two months after his sentence began, he told her she wanted to move on.

"That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart," Nava said, referring to the photo of his estranged wife with another man. "The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I'm going to file for divorce. At least now, I'm stronger mentally. I'm stronger emotionally. I've gone through a lot of changes here in prison."