'90 Day Fiance's Jorge Nava 'Looking for Love Again' After Prison, Anfisa Arkhipchenko Divorce

90 Day Fiancé‘s Jorge Nava is looking to the future as he prepares to be released from prison after a two and a half-year sentence after being arrested for marijuana possession in 2018. In Monday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Nava revealed one of the first things he'll do upon being freed is sort out his divorce from wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, from whom he split while imprisoned.

"One of the first things I had to deal with was leaving my family and leaving my relationship behind. That was hard. That was very difficult," Nava admitted. "The last time I saw Anfisa was the day before I got incarcerated. The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it."

"Probably about two months after I was in prison, she basically told me that she couldn’t be with me anymore. She wishes I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me," Nava claimed. "We still talked on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried."

After he is released from the Arizona State Complex in Phoenix, Arizona, in 26 days, Nava said is he is "open to looking for love again," as his ex moves on with boyfriend Leo Assaf, but that he wants to work out his personal life first. "I feel like love is the least of my priority list because I just have to get my life together and make sure I’m good as a person before I’m able to give somebody else something," he said.

As for his wife's new beau, Nava revealed he found out about their relationship on the internet. "That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart,” he admitted. “The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I’m going to file for divorce. At least now, I’m stronger mentally. I’m stronger emotionally. I’ve gone through a lot of changes here in prison."

Nava was convicted on drug charges in February 2018 after Arizona police found 293 lbs. of marijuana in the trunk of his car. Nava had previously been found guilty of drug trafficking for a similar offense, and was originally looking at "around 24 years" in prison before striking a plea deal, he previously revealed.