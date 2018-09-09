’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Receives 2.5-Year Prison Sentence After Being Caught With Drugs

Jorge Nava will be facing jail time after he was arrested earlier this year with almost 300 pounds of weed in his car.

The 90 Day Fiancé star will be heading to prison for 2 and a half years after the arrest, though he also revealed his wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko will remain by his side.

“With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that… some ridiculous number,” the reality star said TMZ in a video interview. “Luckily my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona.”

Nava was arrested in February when he was pulled over at a traffic stop in Arizona and law enforcement found 293 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car. The reality TV personality was previously guilty for drug trafficking.

Nava opened up about not being thrilled about prison, despite getting a lesser sentence.

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being… just because it’s marijuana-related and right now it’s going legal in a lot of states, it’s actually medically legal in Arizona,” he told the outlet.

“I just feel like the fact of it, just going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal, is just kind of crazy to me,” he continued.

The 90 Day Fiancé star then changed the subject to his relationship with Arkhipchenko, whom he married after the two met via Facebook.

“There’s really nothing wrong in our relationship right now, we’ve been really good these last couple months, I mean, she’s been here supporting me through this whole journey, and she’s gonna be with me throughout this whole process and after that, too. I really don’t see us splitting up!”

Both Nava and Arkhipchenko opened up about the case just before he went to trial on Sept. 7 in a YouTube video, Us Weekly reports.

In the video, he claimed the police officer pulled him over for no reason.

“I feel like there’s a lot of profiling going on. I just feel like if us citizens have to obey the laws, there shouldn’t be anybody else with more authority, you know? Especially police officers. They should be trying to help the community.”

He added at the time that he did not give the officer permission to search his car, but a police canine alerted the officer to the drugs, at which point he was arrested.

Nava also admitted to two previous convictions for cultivation of marijuana, which he said led to his lengthy sentence.

“[My lawyer] told me that if I didn’t have any priors I’d most likely get probation time.”