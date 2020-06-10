'90 Day Fiance' Star Jorge Nava Goes Instagram Official With New Girlfriend Following Prison Release

Jorge Nava is moving on romantically after being released from prison. The 90 Day Fiancé star made his new relationship Instagram official Monday amid his divorce from Anfisa Arkhipchenko, sharing a photo with his mystery lady embracing on during a hike.

He captioned the photo of his new lady with a portion of Proverbs 3: "Blessed is the man who finds wisdom, the man who gains understanding, for she is more profitable than silver and yields better returns than gold. She is more precious than rubies; nothing you desire can compare with her. Long life is in her right hand; in her left hand are riches and honor. Her ways are pleasant ways, and all her paths are peace. She is the tree of life to those that embrace her; those that lay hold of her will be blessed."

Nava has yet to reveal the identity of his new girlfriend, but a since-deleted exchange between a woman who goes by R. Blua on Instagram and the reality personality thanking the photographer who snapped the shot had fans thinking they had uncovered Nava's, new lady. While R. Blua may have a private Instagram account with just two posts, it's notable that Nava is one of her followers.

The TLC personality was recently released from prison after serving more than two years on drug charges, having been convicted in February 2018 of transporting 293 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of his car. In an April episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Self-Quarantined, Nava recalled the end of his relationship with Arkhipchenko, whom he married after she immigrated from Russia.

"The last time I saw Anfisa was the day before I got incarcerated. The night before I came to prison, we had an argument and things were not going well. I thought I was going to try to make things work, and they didn’t. That was it," he said. Nava then claimed that two months after he was incarcerated, he got the news from his wife that she wanted to move on.

"She wishes I got 12 years in prison, basically trying to get rid of me. We still talked on the phone. I tried to work on the relationship no matter what. I tried," he claimed. Arkhipchenko has since moved on with boyfriend Leo Assaf, which Nava said he learned about online.

"That definitely hurt. It really broke my heart," he admitted. "The last time I spoke with Anfisa, she asked me if I knew already that she was with somebody else. I told her I did know and as soon as I get released from prison, I'm going to file for divorce. At least now, I'm stronger mentally. I'm stronger emotionally. I've gone through a lot of changes here in prison."