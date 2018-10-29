’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Anfisa and Jorge Nava Quit the Series

90 Day Fiance stars Jorge and Anfisa Nava are not planning on returning to the long-running TLC reality TV franchise, Anfisa revealed on Instagram.

On Saturday, Anfisa shared a gym workout video, prompting one fan to praise her on how much she has changed since she joined the series in season four.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh wow, your transition from first seeing you on 90 Day Fiancé has been phenomenal… I hope they bring you and Jorge back next season,” the fan wrote, reports InTouch Weekly.

View this post on Instagram 💪🏻-trying to look like this emoji A post shared by Anfisa Nava (@anfisanava_) on Oct 27, 2018 at 11:40am PDT

“Nope, we are done,” Anfisa, 23, bluntly replied to the fan, alongside a smiling emoji.

“That makes me sad that [you] won’t be back on the show, miss [you] guys much,” one fan wrote in response.

“Why are you guys done?? You two are one of my favorite couples,” another added.

Anfisa, who is originally from Russia, met Jorge of Riverside, California over Facebook. They later appeared on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After, which followed their life together after they finished the K-1 visa process.

One possible reason for them skipping out on future 90 Day Fiance episodes is Jorge’s jail sentence. Earlier this year, he was arrested in Arizona when authorities found almost 300 pounds of marijuana in his car. In September, he was sentenced to two-and-a-half years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal.

“With the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years or something like that… some ridiculous number,” Jorge told TMZ last month. “Luckily my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class 4 felony in Arizona.”

Nava told TMZ that Anfisa has continued to support him through his legal drama. However, that did not make him any less disappointed with going to prison.

“I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being… just because it’s marijuana-related and right now it’s going legal in a lot of states, it’s actually medically legal in Arizona,” Jorge told TMZ. “I just feel like the fact of it, just going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal, is just kind of crazy to me.”

In a YouTube video, Jorge claimed police officers pulled him over for no reason.

“I feel like there’s a lot of profiling going on,” Jorge said. “I just feel like if us citizens have to obey the laws, there shouldn’t be anybody else with more authority, you know? Especially police officers. They should be trying to help the community.”

This was not Jorge’s first run-in with the law. During his first season of 90 Day Fiance, Jorge said he previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking.

90 Day Fiance is not in its sixth season. New episodes air on TLC at 8 p.m. ET on Sundays. The franchise spin-offs include 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which finished its third season this summer, and 90 Day Fiance: What Now?, now available on the TLCGo app.