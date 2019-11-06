’90 Day Fiance’ Star Jorge Nava Has Dramatic Weight Loss Transformation While in Prison

90 Day Fiancé fans are stunned to see how Jorge Nava has physically changed since he was incarcerated in September 2018 on a 2.5-year sentence for possession of drugs with the intention to sell. Based on a new inmate photo from the Arizona Department of Corrections, Nava looks to have slimmed down considerably from the 275 lbs. he was booked weighing.

When 90 Day Fiancé blogger John Yates shared the inmate photo to his own Instagram page, viewers who had watched his fiery marriage to Anfisa Arkhipchenko on the TLC show were shocked to see his transformation.

“He looks so different! Good but different!” one wrote, as another chimed in, “Damn I need to go to jail too.”

A different user noted that Arkhipchenko’s new bodybuilding passion might have something to do with Nava’s weigh loss: “Glad he stepped it up, because anfisa is [fire] right now with her fitness regime.”

Another 90 Day Fiancé star, however, had a less optimistic view of the weight loss, as Larissa Dos Santos Lima commented, “I feel like Jorge is sad.”

Nava was convicted on drug charges in February 2018 after Arizona police found him with 293 lbs. of marijuana in the trunk of his car. And despite his initial sentence, Arizona correctional records reveal he could be released as early as Aug. 9, 2020 or as late as March 9, 2021.

Following his arrest, Nava spoke out about the legal hurdles ahead of him, telling TMZ he was initially facing more than 20 years in prison for his offences due in part to his past marijuana arrest and the large quantity he was transporting.

“When I first started, with the charges against me, I was looking at around 24 years, something like that, some ridiculous number,” he said at the time. “But luckily, my lawyer was able to work out a plea agreement and I got the charges dropped and I ended up pleading to a class four felony in Arizona.”

He railed against the laws in Arizona, which does not yet have legalized recreational marijuana, adding, “I feel like it’s really harsh of a penalty for the crime being. Just because it’s marijuana-related and right now, it’s going legal… I feel like the whole fact of it, going to prison over the same stuff that’s legal is kinda crazy to me.”

