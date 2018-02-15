’90 Day Fiance’ Cast Member Jorge Nava Arrested With 293 Pounds of Marijuana

Jorge Nava of 90 Day Fiancé is facing some serious prison time after being arrested with almost 300 pounds of marijuana he allegedly intended to sell.

The TLC cast member was arrested in Arizona on Feb. 8, reports TMZ, and charged with possession of marijuana for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia and the intent to transport and/or sell marijuana.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Bullhead City Bee reports Nava was pulled over for a traffic stop on Interstate 40 when police discovered 293 pounds of “high-grade” marijuana in his trunk, resulting in his arrest.

Nava spent two days in jail before he posted $25,000 bail according to TMZ, but faces up to 12 and a half years in prison if convicted on all charges.

This isn’t Nava’s brush with the law, as he previously pleaded guilty to drug trafficking, which he revealed on season four of 90 Day Fiancé. The conviction became a huge point of tension with wife Anfisa Arkhipchenko, a Russian woman he met through Facebook and brought to the U.S. on a K-1 visa.

The two eventually had to live in a hotel because his status as a convicted criminal made it hard to find an apartment and they regularly got into fights over money after Arkhipchenko accused her husband of lying to her about his financial status to get her to immigrate from Russia.

During a special that aired on TLC in September, Arkhipchenko said that they were estranged, and while answering fans’ questions on Instagram in January, she would not say if she and Nava were still married.

“Right now I prefer to keep my personal life private,” she wrote. “You might say ‘but you were on a reality show!’ Yes, and you should understand that even on the show you don’t see my whole life 24/7, you only see parts of it that were chosen by producers. Same with my Instagram, only now the ‘producer’ is me.”

However, she did post a photo of the two shopping together on Instagram stories in February, leading many to suspect they are still together, if not married.

The TLC hit show recently was renewed for its sixth season, which will air in 2018. Its spin-offs, 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After and 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, will return for their third and second seasons, respectively. Also set for a second season is 90 Day Fiancé:What Now?, the digital series that runs on TLC Go.

Photo credit: TLC