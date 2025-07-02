Metal Legend to to Undergo ‘Emergency Procedure’

British heavy metal band Saxon has been forced to cancel a string of summer shows as lead singer Biff Byford undergoes “emergency surgery.”

The group announced Monday that a total of 10 summer shows and festival appearances, including their anticipated performances at Wacken Open Air, Pol’And’Rock, Summer Breeze, E Town Rock, Area 53, and Öland Rock festivals, have either been canceled or postponed.

“Saxon were so looking forward to performing at all the below summer festivals and events, but the health and well-being of the band obviously has to come first,” a spokesperson for the group said. “It goes without saying that all in Saxon are gutted that they will be unable to perform but look forward to hopefully being back on stage in time to play both Trutnoff Open Air Festival in Czech Republic on August 23 and Neuborn Open Air on August 29. The band are also very much looking forward to their upcoming tours of both Spain, France and the U.K. later this year too. Saxon will still be performing as planned at Rockharz Festival in Ballenstedt in Germany on July 2.”

GLASGOW, SCOTLAND – MARCH 11: Biff Byford of Saxon performs on stage at The OVO Hydro on March 11, 2024 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns)

The statement did not specify the reason for Byfford’s medical procedure, but indicated that he would require a multi-week recovery period. The canceled shows span a six-week period beginning with the Area 53 Festival in Austria on Friday, July 12 through their Summer Breeze Festival performance in Dinkelsbühl, Germany on Saturday, Aug. 16. The full list of canceled dates is below.

The group, which Byford co-founded in 1977, said they are “sorry for any inconvenience caused to fans and ask for everyone’s patience and understanding at this time” and promised that they are “working with all the promoters” to see if the shows can be rescheduled.

Although it remains unclear what type of procedure Byford is undergoing, this is not the first time the rock legend has undergone surgery. Back in August 2024, Byford underwent a “procedure” to treat atrial flutter, a type of heart rhythm disorder, per Mayo Clinic. At the time, Byford said it felt “a bit like a train hit me but home now And resting.”