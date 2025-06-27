Songwriter Behind Kelly Clarkson and Tina Turner Hits Dead at 61: Friends Confirm Death of John Reid

John Reid, the Scottish DJ and songwriter who worked with the likes of Tina Turner and Kelly Clarkson throughout his career, has died.

His former fiancé of nine years, former TTF vocalist Mary Kiani, announced Reid’s passing in a Sunday, June 15 Facebook tribute. He was 61.

“Just heard this morning that my first love John Reid died suddenly. We met in Glasgow but fell in love in London,” Kiani began the post. “He was recording his album with Roy Hay (Culture Club) for his new band ‘This way up’. Myself and Danusia Danoosha and Zaremba were on tour, and every night we met at the Columbian hotel.”

“We bought our first flat in Dennistoun age 21 & 22. We were both doing great with our music. The birth of The Nightcrawlers happened (Push the feeling on) . We toured, we recorded, we did our vocal sessions together. We parted 9 years later,” she continued. “Last year, I got in touch with him. I said I’d love to say hello again before one of us dies. I saw him just last year in Glasgow.”

Reid is perhaps best remembered for penning Tuner’s acclaimed 1999 single “When the Heartache Is Over,” as well as “A Moment Like This,” Clarkson’s final competitive performance on American Idol that also became her debut single of her 2003 debut album Thankful. The latter song was later recorded by Leona Lewis in 2006.

The singer-songwriter, who got his start performing under the name Robinson Reid in This Way Up before later founding Nightcrawlers in the early ’90s, per DJ Mag, also collaborated with Simon Cowell and Ian Levine on “Whenever You Need Someone for Bad Boys Inc.” and Westlife for their hit “Unbreakable,” and also penned songs for Eternal, Gemini, and Claire Richards. His song “Push The Feeling On” for Nightcrawlers reached the Top 10 in multiple European countries, as well as the Top 3 in the UK, according to Metro. It was later sampled by Pitbull.

“RIP John Reid, an incredible Scottish singer with so much soul most famous for his vocals in the Nightcrawlers hit push the feeling on,” Red Hot Chilli Pipers singer Chris Judge wrote in tribute to Reid. “I remember him from doing road shows all over the country .. back when I was in the boy band days he was always such a nice guy very encouraging and supportive to all the new bands.”

Judge added that Reid “had so much success as a writer but it was his voice I loved he was an incredible singer and well respected like Mary in the session scene doing all the backing vocals working for people like Ian Levine. Sending love to my besty Mary Kiani you guys were the OG Session singers of the 90s l’ve loved hearing your story’s Sjo Big hugs xxx.”