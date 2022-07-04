Halsey Reveals They Had 3 Miscarriages in Raw Response on Abortion

Halsey revealed they had three miscarriages in a new response to the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization last week. The decision ended 50 years of abortion being a constitutional right and allows states to make their own laws on abortion, including some that outright ban it. Halsey, 27, has been an open supporter of reproductive rights, previously revealing they miscarried in 2015 while on tour.

In a new essay for Vogue, published on July 1, Halsey said they had two more abortions not previously discussed. "I miscarried three times before my 24th birthday," Halsey wrote. "It seemed a cruel irony that I could get pregnant with ease but struggled to maintain a pregnancy."

One of the miscarriages needed "aftercare," Halsey wrote. This was "a gentle way of saying that I would need an abortion because my body could not terminate the pregnancy completely on its own and I would risk going into sepsis without medical intervention," they continued. "During this procedure, I cried. I was afraid for myself and I was helpless. I was desperate to end the pregnancy that was threatening my life."

One alternate medical term for a miscarriage can include "spontaneous abortion," according to the National Library of Medicine. Other terms describing an early pregnancy loss include complete abortion, incomplete abortion, inevitable abortion, infected (septic) abortion, and missed abortion. According to Halsey, their abortion "saved" their life and they haven't changed their mind about abortion since they welcomed their son Ender, who celebrates his first birthday next month. "In fact, I have never felt more strongly about it," they wrote.

"My abortion saved my life and gave way for my son to have his," Halsey wrote. "Every person deserves the right to choose when, if, and how they have this dangerous and life-altering experience. I will hold my son in one arm, and fight with all my might with the other."

This isn't the first time Halsey has spoken out since the Supreme Court's landmark ruling on June 24. Two days after the court overturned Roe v. Wade, Halsey delivered an impassioned speech during a show in Phoenix. Even though their positions are well-known by fans, some walked out of the show.

"Some of the people I'm looking at right now are going to need an abortion one day, and you deserve that," Halsey said, reports E! News. "Whether it's a life-threatening situation or it's not, you deserve it. And here in Arizona, you guys gotta promise me that you're gonna do that work so that the person to the left of you and to the right of you has that right for the rest of their lives." Halsey even told attendees they could "go home right now" if they didn't like their position, adding, "If you don't like it, I don't know why you came to a Halsey concert."

After the show, Halsey took to Twitter, where they called the idea that artists should only perform and not share their views "dumb." "No, you paid to see me use a stage as a form of expression in the manner that I choose," they wrote. "Sorry, you lack the critical thinking to realize that the rhetorical power of music doesn't always serve your escapism." In a follow-up, Halsey noted that they have shown abortion statistics throughout their tour. "I'm gonna be fine because my fans are on the right side of history," they wrote.