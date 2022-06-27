Green Day Frontman Billie Joe Armstrong 'Renouncing' US Citizenship, Moving to UK After Supreme Court Decision

Billie Joe Armstrong may be leaving his life in the United States behind following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling to overturn Roe v. Wade. During a concert in London Friday, the Green Day frontman called out the U.S. as a "miserable f—ing excuse for a country," saying he was "renouncing" his citizenship and moving to the U.K.

"I'm renouncing my citizenship," the 50-year-old singer said on stage, as per Deadline. "I'm coming here." Armstrong continued, "There's too much f—ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f—ing excuse for a country," adding to the crowd, "Oh, I'm not kidding, you're going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

This is far from the first time Armstrong and Green Day have taken a political stance. In 2004, the band leveled criticism at the post-9/11 America with "American Idiot," singing lyrics including, "Don't want to be an American idiot/ One nation controlled by the media/ Information age of hysteria/ It's calling out to idiot America." In 2016, the band once more made a political statement at the American Music Awards, performing "Bang Bang" onstage with an added chant criticizing the election of former President Donald Trump. "No Trump, No KKK, No fascist USA," the band rallied.

Armstrong isn't the only celebrity standing up against the overturning of Roe v. Wade. Olivia Rodrigo addressed the ruling while performing at Glastonbury Saturday, telling the audience she was "devastated and terrified" by SCOTUS' decision and dedicating a cover of Lily Allen's 2009 song "F- You" to Justices Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh. "So many women and so many girls are going to die because of this," Rodrigo told the audience.

Glastonbury's Friday headliner Billie Eilish also dedicated her performance of "Your Power" to the justices who overturned Roe v. Wade. "The song we're about to do is, I think, one of the favorites that we've written and it's about the concept of power and how we need to always remember how not to abuse it," the Grammy winner said. "And today is a really, really dark day for women in the U.S. I'm just going to say that as I cannot bear to think about it any longer in this moment."