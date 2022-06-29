Pink Has Strong Message for Her Fans Who Oppose Roe v. Wade

Pink has never shied away from speaking her mind and letting fans know exactly where she stands in world events. Typically she's clapping back at those critiquing her parenting, but Saturday saw the pop star angry over the Supreme Court reversal of Roe v. Wade.

"Let's be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman's uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER F--KING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN," Pink wrote. "AND ALSO F--K RIGHT OFF. We good?"

Let’s be clear: if you believe the government belongs in a woman’s uterus, a gay persons business or marriage, or that racism is okay- THEN PLEASE IN THE NAME OF YOUR LORD NEVER FUCKING LISTEN TO MY MUSIC AGAIN. AND ALSO FUCK RIGHT OFF. We good? — P!nk (@Pink) June 25, 2022

While the Roe decision was expected following a leak of the decision weeks ago, the response was still heated across the nation. Adding to that was Justice Clarence Thomas' concurring opinion that SCOTUS should "reconsider all of this Court's substantive due process precedents, including Griswold, Lawrence and Obergefell," decisions that have long safeguarded freedoms like obtaining contraception, same-sex marriage and intimacy between same-sex individuals.

Pink's comments drew the expected mix of supporters and detractors, including plenty of people who claim to understand the Constitution while supporting people who also tried to undermine it in 2021.

After Olivia Rodrigo and Lily Allen took the stage at Glastonbury and dedicated the song "F- You" to Thomas and the other SCOTUS justices who voted to reverse the "law of the land" despite past assurances they wouldn't. Pink spoke once again, thanking the two.

Thank you Olivia and Lily https://t.co/UHcUw9nWTZ — P!nk (@Pink) June 26, 2022

Rodrigo, Allen and Pink were just a few of the many voices speaking out after the unpopular decision. Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke spoke out about her abortion decision in the wake of the controversy, while EGOT winner Rita Moreno reflected on her botched procedure in the days before Roe v Wade, painting a picture of what could happen now in states where abortions and other services are banned.