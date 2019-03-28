Halsey Reveals Miscarriages, Multiple Surgeries Due to Endometriosis

Halsey is notorious for starting difficult conversations and endometriosis is one of them.

In a since deleted tweet, Halsey opened up about enduring four surgeries and three miscarriages as she struggles with endometriosis according to Daily Mail.

“I have endometriosis. I’ve had 3 miscarriages, 4 surgeries, pretty much in pain every day of my life, and I’ve donated/raised upwards of $300,000 in the name of research and support. I’m not trying to be quirky. Or different. I’m just trying to normalize an underdiscussed illness,” she wrote in her tweet.

In 2018 the “Bad At Love” singer opened up in an interview on The Doctors about being misdiagnosed several times before finding a doctor who was able to lead her in the right direction.

“My whole life, my mother had always told me, ‘Women in our family just have really bad periods,’” she said during the interview. “It was just something she thought she was cursed to deal with and that I was cursed to deal with and that was just a part of my life.”

“When I started touring and playing concerts and started traveling, the stress and strain on my body really started to enhance and make the symptoms a little bit worse,” she continued. “I was fainting all the time, and I got misdiagnosed with chronic fatigue, with anxiety, they were telling me I was fainting because I was anxious and I said, ‘I am anxious.’”

Halsey mentioned that it wasn’t until one of the first tours she ever went on that she woke up bleeding a lot more than usual and ended up passing out in the street close to the parking lot her bus was parked in. Her tour manager rushed her to the hospital but at that time, doctors weren’t sure on what to tell the singer was going on with her body. They said she may have just been dehydrated, stressed or had anxiety, but when she asked why she was having pain, again, it was unclear to the doctors, therefore, making her feel it was all in her head.

When she finally got the diagnoses of having endometriosis, she described it as a “bitter-sweet moment.”

“It was so bitter-sweet because it was like the relief of knowing I wasn’t making it all up, I wasn’t being sensitive, and it wasn’t all in my head, but it also kind of sucked to know that I was going to be living with this forever,” she said.

A few months later, she was on tour and found out she was pregnant.

“The next thing I knew I was on stage miscarrying in the middle of my concert,” she said openly.

That was when she decided to get surgery and since then has been feeling a lot better, but she’s not staying quiet about this subject — one she feels needs to be highlighted more than ever.